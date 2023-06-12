System verification engineer - Charging
2023-06-12
Are you the kind of person who is triggered by a challenge? Do you want to be part of changing the future? Together with a great team at Electromobility you can be part of this journey!
At Electromobility we develop world-class electromobility solutions for Volvo group products. You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. Electromobility is an important technology area with a strong contribution in reducing CO2 emissions in our environment. Charging functionality is an essential part of this system, which helps create more sustainable transport solutions.
The role
Electrical vehicle development is growing very rapidly and is creating exciting opportunities for us within Product Development. Our aim is to become industry leaders in how we verify efficiently and effectively and this must also be done much faster than in traditional automotive projects.
The team you will belong to is responsible for verifying the charging system and functionality. We work in very close co-operation with system, software & hardware development teams to ensure that we together develop the best solutions for our different customers, to meet or even exceed their expectations and requirements. In the team we all have complementary skills and background so we together can develop the best way to test and verify our solutions.
The assignment includes but is not limited to:
Plan, prepare and lead verification activities
Develop test methods and test cases based on requirements
Play a key role in understanding and building our backlog and ensure strong alignment with key stakeholders
Contribute to continuously develop and improve our way of working and how we could do things even better next time, together with our simulation teams and HIL development team.
Who are you?
We are searching for people who are passionate about both electromobility and verification. You are action- and result oriented person and can prioritize your time in an effective way to accomplish your goals. Great communication and being a team player are highly appreciated skills by us. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working. In an inspiring environment promoting innovation you will together with a team of passionate engineers get the opportunity to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
Qualifications that would help you to succeed in this role:
Bachelor of Science in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical or equivalent
Automotive experience and preferably from Electromobility
Hands on experience of functional-, power electronics- and/or electromobility verification (in system HIL, lab environment and vehicle)
Experience from test automation
Hands on experience with measurement tools such as CANalyzer and analogue measurement tools.
B-Driver's license (if you can drive a truck that is of course very good)
3 years of experience (minimum)
We believe that we create a competitive advantage by actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to co-operate that makes the difference.
Would you like the opportunity to;
Work with cutting edge technology?
Get great insight into how the products really work and how they are used by customers?
Challenge and change how we verify our products in the best way?
Then we can offer you great opportunities to work with this if you join our team at CampX!
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch!
Martin Norén, Group Manager - Charging Verification
For questions about the recruitment process please contact Joline Öst
Email; joline.ost@consultant.volvo.com
