System Tester - Automotive & Embedded Systems
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-11-06
Role description
You will join a development team verifying ECU functionality and complete vehicle systems in HIL/SIL and on rig/vehicle. The focus is safety, reliability, and integration between embedded software and backend services.
Responsibilities
Plan and execute system and integration testing in HIL/SIL and on rig/vehicle.
Derive and maintain test cases from requirements (e.g., Polarion/DOORS) and ensure full traceability.
Perform log and bus analysis (CAN/LIN, SOME/IP), identify defects, and drive resolution.
Collaborate closely with function developers, safety specialists, and external suppliers.
Contribute to continuous improvement of test automation, environments, and CI/CD flows.
Requirements
5+ years of testing experience within embedded systems or automotive.
Hands-on HIL/SIL testing and relevant toolchains; proficiency with CANoe/CANalyzer.
Solid knowledge of ISO 26262 or comparable functional safety standards.
Scripting for test automation and analysis (Python or CAPL).
Experience with CI (Jenkins or GitLab) and version control (Git).
Strong communication skills in a cross-functional environment.
Nice to have
Experience with AUTOSAR, UDS diagnostics, and OTA update verification.
Simulation and model-based development (MATLAB/Simulink).
Load and performance testing of backend services for vehicle telematics.
Start / Duration
Start: ASAP or by agreement
Duration: by agreement
Location
Stockholm
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
