System Specialist, Digital Operations, Ikea Industry AB

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
IKEA Industry, part of the Inter IKEA Group, is the world's largest producer of wooden furniture and is an integrated part of the IKEA value chain. IKEA Industry has 30 production units in 7 countries, with about 15,000 co-workers. Every year, IKEA Industry produces more than 100 million pieces of furniture for IKEA customers.
We are a diverse group of people working together, sharing the humanistic IKEA values. The values are the foundation of our work. By living them, we form the unique IKEA culture where team spirit and togetherness are key. In a constantly growing IKEA, every individual is taken care of, respected, acknowledged and included. People are themselves and respecting the uniqueness of every individual makes IKEA better.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Do you want to create the solutions of the future at IKEA Industry? Do you have a natural curiosity for new technologies, got some years of system administration experience with good working knowledge from Microsoft technologies? - then this might be your next step!
In this position it will be your responsibility to secure that our solutions fulfil the needs across the organization; now and in the future.
You will work closely with our site representatives, peer Solution Owners and process development teams to develop, implement and support solutions based on our standard platforms.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
Exciting challenge for You who wants to...
Join our Infrastructure team as system specialist;
Drive and develop a strong IT foundation including connectivity, integration and data flows with cyber security at the top of your mind
Be the expert in supporting and improving the current platforms and services
Work with new solutions and technologies
Be innovative and bring future ideas to our business
Being a functional solution expert for users and stakeholders
WHO YOU ARE
We think you will be motivated by this position if You...
Have experience working with large installed base of Microsoft Windows Servers
Good working knowledge of server management tools, mainly around Active Directory, WSUS, vSphere
Experience with automation on organization wide OS change management
Have proven experience working under pressure, can prioritize and lead yourself and others to take right action
Have experience working with complex problems and are motivated to solve them
Have proven system administrator experience
Academic degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equal working experience
Experience working in a manufacturing or international organization
Strong communication skills in English, both verbal and written
Are humble person with willpower and the ability to create togetherness and enthusiasm around you
We see it as some bonus points if You have...
Experience with Microsoft SQL Server and other DB engines
Experience with Cloud/SaaS, mainly Azure
Experience with Docker and/or Kubernetes
Experience with Windows Server Failover Cluster
Knowledge of Ansible or Terraform
Knowledge of Linux Operating Systems
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
The Digital Operations team's responsibility is to provide rock solid digital solutions for manufacturing business. In this role you will report to the Team Manager for Infrastructure, and you will work closely together with the network of Unit IT and OT experts across our Units. You will also be highly involved in IKEA Industry's programme Manufacturing System of the Future.
Preferred location for this position is in our office Klipphult, at Hyllie in Malmö, Sweden. Klipphult is a place to work, meet, act, grow and create together. It is an activity-based, flexible and inspiring workplace.
The position requires some global travelling.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
Do you feel challenged and inspired by what you have seen in this job ad? If "yes!" we appreciate your application as soon as possible, but no later than June 9th. We work with ongoing selection and will review candidates continuously; therefore we appreciate your application as soon as possible.
For job specific questions please contact Ricardo Pinherio, the hiring manager on ricardo.pinheiro2@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact the Recruitment Partner Jamila Harmal on jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
