System Owner Tower Sealings
2023-11-22
Let us tell you a little about us
Modvion develops the next generation of towers for wind turbines, a patented modular construction made of laminated wood. The technology enables wind turbines to reach higher altitudes and increased wind resources. Using laminated wood - nature's carbon fibre - can change the wind industry by enabling efficient logistics for tall wind turbine towers in previous inaccessible locations. All while drastically reducing the carbon footprint from wind power.
At Modvion you get to work with driven, positive, and creative people who inspire each other, united by our purpose of making a real difference for the climate. Come join us and let's change the wind power industry together!
What will you be doing?
Wood is fantastic, but nevertheless sensitive to water. The joints between our modules and sections are connected at site where the sealing system is applied to hinder moisture ingress for the tower's full service-life. We have developed a reliable sealing system that will do the job. We are proud to say that, as you read, we have installed a 100-meter-tall tower for a 2MW wind turbine! Our journey has just begun and does not stop here. For the next tower we need to do it better and much faster, which requires us to re-think, and here is where you will play a vital role!
As our System Owner for Tower Sealings we offer you a role at the center of Modvion's technical development. That means you will plan and drive the development and get to know the system from all its aspects. To do this you are eager to dig deep into technical challenges, closely follow your system through all project phases, while always keeping an eye on the goal of delivering profitable towers to the market.
Tasks will include:
• Understand the sealing system, its functions and context.
• Develop a technical solution in line with project requirements.
• If needed, test the solution in a relevant test bench.
• Handle supplier collaborations from a technical perspective.
• Make sure that project deliveries and documentation are prepared in time.
• Work closely with your colleagues within Manufacturing, Installation and Product Development, and with external suppliers.
We're looking for
Someone with passion for complex mechanical engineering who is eager to find a solution for our sealing system that we can rely on for the full service-life of the tower and at the same time being easy to install with sufficient quality. You should have at least 5 years' experience working as an engineer. As a person you like to organize, planning your work and structure documentation comes natural for you.
You have the drive and energy to deliver according to plan, but at the same time the ability to be agile and react fast if a change of plan is needed.
It is a strong plus if you have worked with sealings for other applications, but if you are not yet an expert in sealings you have a strong interest in technology, experience of developing complex mechanical systems, and the will to learn.
We believe that you have a degree in mechanical engineering or similar.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
To be successful in the role you thrive to coordinate and collaborate with your talented and technically skilled colleagues.
We offer
• A tough technical challenge to solve.
• Flexibility and freedom within your responsibilities.
• A chance to make a real difference for the climate and transform an industry.
• The opportunity to push the boundaries for what is possible with wooden constructions.
• Planning your daily work to fit with your life.
• Gym and table tennis at work.
• Brilliant, dedicated and fun colleagues.
• Team activities and more!
The position is based at our office and HQ in Gothenburg with the opportunity to work from home when needed.
Does it sound like you?
