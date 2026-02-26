System Owner (sap C4c) & Solution Architect (sap Cx Suite)
2026-02-26
We are looking for an experienced System Owner and Solution Architect for SAP Cloud for Customer (C4C) and Solution Architect for the SAP Customer Experience (CX) suite for a strategic and long-term role.
In the role of System Owner and Solution Architect, you are responsible for the functional leadership of SAP Cloud for Customer (C4C) and the overall architecture within the SAP Customer Experience (CX) landscape.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to
- Acting as System Owner for C4C and Solution Architect for the overall SAP CX suite.
- Ensuring functional support for C4C, SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI), and SAP Marketing Cloud (SMC), including incident management and escalation to SAP when required.
- Owning integrations between C4C, CPI, SMC, and the SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, particularly the Sales and Distribution (SD) module.
- Performing configuration and customization in C4C based on business needs and processes.
- Collecting, analyzing, and documenting business requirements and producing clear functional specifications.
- Planning and executing unit testing and supporting the business during User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
- Preparing and delivering training sessions for end users and key users, including the development of training materials and documentation.
- Working closely with business stakeholders, IT, and external vendors to ensure solution stability, scalability, and long-term development.
The position is full-time and you will report to the Manager & Platform Owner Commercial Excellence and Workforce, who is based in Malmö. It is possible to work in a hybrid setup.
Qualifications and Competencies
We are looking for someone who has:
- Proven experience working with SAP Cloud for Customer (C4C) in an internal, business-facing role.
- Strong knowledge of SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) and integrations within the SAP Customer Experience (CX) landscape, including C4C, SAP Marketing Cloud (SMC), and SAP Commerce Cloud (SCC), in conjunction with SAP ERP.
- Solid understanding of SAP ERP, particularly the Sales and Distribution (SD) module and related business processes.
- A relevant post-secondary education (IT or engineering).
- Basic knowledge of SMC and SCC and their integrations with SAP ERP.
- Experience leading workshops, coordinating deliveries, and collaborating with multiple stakeholders.
- Strong communication skills and experience working closely with business teams.
- The ability to produce clear functional specifications, test cases, and test scenarios.
- Experience planning and delivering internal training sessions.
- Full professional proficiency in English.
What We Offer
We offer a key role with clear system ownership in a business-critical SAP landscape, with the opportunity to influence architecture, ways of working, and the long-term development of CX solutions. You will join a stable company in an international, business-oriented environment, work with friendly and committed colleagues, and have opportunities for professional growth and development.
Why Duni Group?
- Be part of a high-impact transformation that touches every part of the business.
- Work with enthusiastic, skilled colleagues in a collaborative and empowering environment.
- Shape the future of IT at a company that values innovation, quality, and long-term thinking.
- Enjoy flexibility, autonomy, and the opportunity to gain experience professionally while making a real difference.
- Opportunity to work in a global environment.
Ready to take the lead? Apply today and help us build the foundation for tomorrow. We are excited to meet the person who will support our digital journey.
Application
In this recruitment process, we co-operate with the recruitment company ComCube. If you are interested and match the profile, please send us a cover letter and a CV in English where you describe your experience and expertise in the areas outlined above. Please answer the following questions in your cover letter:
- Why are you interested in the position as System Owner and Solution Architect at Duni Group?
- What do you think you can contribute with as System Owner and Solution Architect at Duni Group?
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process or the position, you are very welcome to contact Helena Heijmink, +46 70 554 03 42, helena.heijmink@comcube.se
or Helena Fransson, +46 70 554 05 04 or who are our consultants in this process. This is an ongoing selection. Please apply for the position as soon as possible. You apply the for position by following this link: https://comcube.varbi.com/se/what:login/jobID:908640/type:job/apply:1/
We can only accept applications through the link above.
About Duni Group
Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,700 employees in 26 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, United Kingdom and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI".
If you have not already gotten a good feeling for who we are, go to our website https://www.dunigroup.com/.
Here you can read more about who we are and what we are enthusiastic about. Hopefully, you want to be part of our team!
Duni Group is a Career Company
