At Benifex, we're on a mission to revolutionize employee benefits and engagement. Born from the merger of Benify and Benefex, we've combined forces to build remarkable experiences that employees love. With 1,200+ Benifexers across 14 global offices, we partner with 3,000 customers in 120+ countries, supporting 5 million users worldwide . Ready to be part of an exciting journey ahead? Welcome to Benifex!
The role as System Owner As a System Owner at Benify, you will be part of our Enterprise Tech team, sharing overall responsibility for our internal systems alongside a colleague. Your primary mission is to maintain control over our system inventory, oversee the acquisition process for new systems, and manage integrations and lifecycle processes. You will also play a key role in shaping strategic questions related to processes and workflows.
A crucial aspect of this role is ensuring that we maximize the value of our systems by guiding teams and individuals on best practices. You will work closely with stakeholders across the company, helping them leverage our internal systems efficiently, assisting with system configurations, and optimizing their workflows.
Additionally, together with our other System Owner, you will take full product ownership of the Atlassian suite, ensuring best-in-class usage across the organization. This includes optimizing Jira, Confluence, and JSM configurations, driving adoption, and ensuring teams leverage these tools effectively to enhance workflows and collaboration.
In this position, you will also:
Support various departments to ensure their system needs are met.
Own and develop our system inventory and lifecycle management.
Provide expert guidance on system-related matters.
Help teams optimize their efficiency using the right systems and processes.
Balance individual and team system requirements with company-wide operational, security, and data protection needs.
Drive automation and integrations to reduce manual processes.
Act as a trusted advisor to system stakeholders.
Lead and develop internal system processes.
Take product ownership of the Atlassian suite, ensuring best-in-class usage.
Who we are looking for We are looking for a structured and solutions-oriented individual with strong self-leadership skills. You have the ability to prioritize, find the core of a problem, and propose effective solutions. You are a great listener and can collaborate with stakeholders in a constructive and assertive manner.
Required experience and qualifications:
Proven experience leading projects from requirement gathering to system configuration, with a strong sense of self-leadership.
Advanced knowledge of Atlassian products, particularly Jira Service Management (JSM), Confluence and Jira.
Hands-on experience as a system administrator for Atlassian products, including Jira, Confluence, and JSM. This includes creating Confluence spaces, building support portals in JSM, and configuring projects in Jira and JSM.
Strong technical understanding of systems, integrations, and associated challenges.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Nice-to-have experience:
Experience with API integrations.
Familiarity with integration platforms.
If you thrive in a structured yet fast-moving environment and enjoy optimizing systems for efficiency, this role is for you! Join our Enterprise Tech team and help us make the most of our internal systems.
Perks
Generous wellness allowance, 4000SEK
30 days vacation
Pension (and Lifeplan)
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Workation - possibility to work abroad within EU .
Location: Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö.
Scope: Full-time (100%).
Start date: As soon as we find the right match.
Work model: Hybrid (50/50) or full-time onsite.
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Hanna Berg hanna.berg@benify.com
9258827