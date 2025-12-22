System Integration and Verification Engineer
2025-12-22
About the role
Come and join our dynamic Giraffe AMB & Arthur Integration and Verification team where innovation meets collaboration and reality. We are a diverse team of 14 professionals dedicated to integrating and verifying cutting-edge products in various environments, from laboratories to customer sites around the globe. This role offers a unique blend of technical challenges and opportunities for personal and professional growth.
What you'll do
In this role, you will collaborate closely with project management and engineering teams to set expectations, meet deadlines, and deliver solutions that exceed customer needs. You will be responsible for analyzing requirements, designing verification tests, and conducting integration, verification, and acceptance testing together with our customers. The position also includes supporting service activities at customer sites, ensuring that our products maintain the highest standards of quality and performance.
The scope of work covers a broad range of integration and verification tasks, offering the opportunity to build both system-level knowledge and in-depth technical expertise. You will also be encouraged to challenge existing methods, explore new ways of working, and contribute to the continuous enhancement of our products.
What we're looking for
We are looking for candidates with a few years of experience in a relevant field, preferably combined with a technical master's degree. A strong technical background and a genuine passion for learning are highly valued.
Personal qualities are equally important for success in this role. We are seeking individuals with strong drive, curiosity, and determination to solve complex problems. You should enjoy working in collaborative teams, thrive on the energy and ideas that come from diverse perspectives, and view variation and new challenges as opportunities for growth and innovation. At the same time, you need the ability to see the bigger picture in terms of customer needs while also being able to dive into technical details when required.
Because the role involves travel, proficiency in both Swedish and English is essential, as is holding a valid driver's license. In addition, the position requires passing a security vetting process in accordance with current regulations. For some positions, further citizenship requirements may also apply.
Security Clearance: The role requires passing a security vetting based on current regulations. Additional citizenship requirements may apply for positions requiring security clearance.
Why join us?
* Diversified work: Working within integration and verification covers a wide area of challenges and within your own responsibility and planning.
* Inclusive Environment: Saab is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone can thrive.
* Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning and development, with access to state-of-the-art technology and innovative projects.
* Global Impact: Work on projects that have a real impact on global security and defense, contributing to a safer world.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
The team that you will join Integrates and Verifies Surface Radar Products Giraffe AMB and Arthur, ground based as well as naval, in Gothenburg as well as at our customers and/or partners. The team also support and maintain systems that are in service all over the world. Product Unit Surface Radar Solutions is a part of the Business Area Surveillance.
The work is permeated by our common values such as Trust, Drive, Expertise and Diversity.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English. Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees. Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
