System Engineer New Development
2023-12-08
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
You will be part of a team that is developing technical solutions according to agile principles and Volvo Cars Engineer Collaboration Framework. The work is conducted in an international environment in close co-operation with Software Developers, CAE/testing, Hardware design, test facilities, and external suppliers. You will focus on providing System Solution by breaking down functional requirements and align with development teams. Review SW implementation (developed models) to mitigate the deviations from System solution. You will ensure complete traceable requirements- in Carweaver and documentation in support systems. Defining test strategy and planning and review domain test result, and perform SFMEA, IRA and boundary diagram.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or other equivalent education
• Experience of SW System Design / SW architecture
• Experience of reviewing Matlab/Simulink models
• Experience of traceablity of requirements in Carweaver/Systemweaver
• Experience of SFMEA, IRA and boundary diagram
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• B driving license
• Knowledge in Automotive Functional Safety Standard ISO26262 is meritorious
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: 08 jan 2024 - 30 sep 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Torslanda eller Göteborg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3-4
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
