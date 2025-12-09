System Engineer
2025-12-09
Systems Engineering & Product Design
Choosing Capgemini means choosing a company where you will be empowered to shape your career in the way you'd like, where you'll be supported and inspired by a collaborative community of colleagues around the world, and where you'll be able to reimagine what's possible. Join us and help the world's leading organizations unlock the value of technology and build a more sustainable, more inclusive world.
Your role
You will be part of our team of systems engineers & product design and carry out projects for our clients within different industries such as defense, automotive, telecom etc.
Your profile
You have previously worked with requirements management, system design, technical project management or architecture. You're comfortable in roles such as Component Owner, System Owner, Architect or System Engineer. You're also capable of combining these roles with either hands-on software development or verification.
You have previously worked within the automotive industry with heavy-duty vehicles, cars, mining or rail. You know C/C++, MATLAB, Simulink and are familiar with MBSE. You are a socially strong team member, who likes to have a wide view of the product/system and can clearly communicate this view to others. You're a technical specialist within one or several specific domains such as:
Powertrain Design
Infotainment Design
Functional Safety
Cyber Security
ADAS
Embedded Architecture
Languages:
English, Swedish is a plus
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
We recognize the significance of flexible work arrangements to provide support. Be it remote work, or flexible work hours, you will get an environment to maintain a healthy work life balance.
At the heart of our mission is your career growth. Our array of career growth programs and diverse professions are crafted to support you in exploring a world of opportunities.
Equip yourself with valuable certifications in the latest technologies such as AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Application
Your local office will be in Stockholm, Kungsholmen - but travelling to the client when needed is necessary
Start date: Flexible
What we offer you
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consulting companies in R&D. We work in most industries globally. In Scandinavia, we focus mainly on Automotive, Industry, Telecom and Life Science. We deliver, together with our global centres of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies. Today we are part of the Capgemini group, which gives us even more opportunities to find the right clients and projects. Based on the clients' needs, we provide expert competence, entire project groups, services and overall commitments. Always based on what best suits the client's own organization and challenges.
Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We care about you as a colleague and offer you a safe and favourable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities. We work to promote participation by continuously arranging lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
