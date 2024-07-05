System Engineer
4C Strategies AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-07-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 4C Strategies AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Our story
Exonaut® is 4C Strategies' market-leading readiness management software platform, comprising fully integrated solutions for Risk, Business Continuity, Crisis Management, Compliance, Training, and Exercises. To meet the security demands of governments, critical infrastructure providers, and the armed forces, Exonaut is accredited to NATO Secret level, Cyber Essentials Plus, and the highest international standards.
As both a software company and management consultancy, 4C Strategies has a proven track record of delivering readiness solutions for mission-critical environments. 4C's software developers work closely with our subject matter experts to ensure that Exonaut drives innovation to meet customer needs and industry best practices. Exonaut is available on-premise, as a cloud-hosted solution, or with a hybrid option.
About the Job
We offer you the opportunity to join our growing tight-knit software development team creating advanced web solutions for our risk and crisis management platform. We use both commonly used technology as well as brand new, which gives you the opportunity to develop your skills and try new ideas and methods. We develop our own products as well as client-specific solutions. Our work is agile using Scrum and the majority of our development is in Java and JavaScript. We believe teamwork and communication are essential to succeed! The work is mostly done in-house, but some travel may occur.
Your responsibilities include:
• Participation in delivering solutions including architecture and design
• Participation in process development
• Implementation of solutions in a variety of frameworks and languages
• Testability of the solutions
• Leadership depending on seniority level
• Develop vital societal solutions in a team and have fun doing it!
Read more about what it is like to work at 4C Strategies in our interview with your potential new colleagues!
Who you are
You most likely have a university degree and are looking for a challenge in complicated and technically advanced solutions. You are skilled in organizing and prioritizing your work in an efficient manner and have a high level of quality consciousness in your work. We hope that you have excellent collaboration skills.
We expect you to have:
• Good knowledge of the fundamental principles of software development
• Good knowledge of software design
• Excellent skills in Java
• General knowledge of programming and system development
• Experience in agile development in a team
• Excellent communication skills, written and oral.
• As a minimum a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science or related field
As our customers operate within fields that require security clearances, all employees of 4C Strategies need to be able to obtain a security clearance if required.
Why 4C Strategies
4C Strategies is made up of a passionate global team of resilience professionals, software engineers, and training experts. We are both a technology and management consulting company, with a mission to build a safer society through digital innovation and industry expertise.
Our people make a difference. Our teams have the experience, dedication, and know-how to tackle the resilience and security challenges of today and tomorrow. We operate with agile, cross-functional teams in Sweden, the UK, and US, bringing together the best tech and consulting talent. 4C is a flat and open organisation; we reward entrepreneurial thinking, support individual growth and encourage our people to influence the development of our software solutions and services.
Our work makes a difference. With 4C, you will support clients working in mission-critical sectors around the globe, ranging from the world's leading armed forces, national and international organisations, Fortune 500 companies, and critical infrastructure providers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 4C Strategies AB
(org.nr 556598-6436), https://www.4cstrategies.com/ Arbetsplats
4cstrategies Jobbnummer
8788021