System Developer to Axis Communications in Lund!
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-12-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Kävlinge
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate Software Developer who thrives in a supportive, team-oriented environment? Do you want to create technology that empowers professionals like emergency services and law enforcement to work safer, smarter, and more effectively? If so, this is your opportunity!
Axis Communications is a global leader in network video solutions, driving innovation and setting the standard for video surveillance and security. Headquartered in Lund, Axis is a pioneer in smart technology that empowers businesses and organizations to enhance security, optimize operations, and improve customer experiences.
About the Team
You will be part of a new team within the Body Worn organization, focusing on Axis Windows-based video management solution for vehicle-mounted cameras. This software records and manages video footage and plays a key role in connecting Body Worn solutions with their Video Management organization, creating unique opportunities for innovation.
You will work agile and closely with customers, running pilot installations directly in real-world environments. For Axis, it is just as important to enjoy the work as it is to deliver high-quality software. The solution is primarily built with C# and .NET, but components written in Go and C are also part of the technology stack.
Want to learn more about our solutions? Check out
Are you the one we are looking for?
We are seeking a dedicated, collaborative engineer who loves solving problems and creating modern, high-quality technical solutions. You enjoy working in a team, approach challenges with curiosity and humility, and focus on delivering solutions that work in real-world settings.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or equivalent
• Experience with C# and .NET development
Bonus skills:
• Knowledge of Windows systems, including driver management and disk imaging
• Experience troubleshooting in practical, real-world environments
• Familiarity with communication protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and CAN bus
• Experience in Go
About us:
At Framtiden, we're dedicated to making a real difference in people's lives by connecting them with the right opportunities and colleagues. As specialists in recruitment, we excel in matching top talent with the perfect roles, helping you find a workplace where you can truly thrive. With locations in seven Swedish cities and in Oslo, we have a strong local presence and extensive network.
For this role, you'll start your journey as an employee with Framtiden, providing you with full support and resources from our team. Join us at Framtiden, where your career growth is our priority!
Terms and Conditions:
Start Date: Immediate or by mutual agreement
Location: Lund
Working Hours: 08:00 - 17:00 with flexible hours
Scope: Full-time Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_50014_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
null haris.haskic@framtiden.com Jobbnummer
9064005