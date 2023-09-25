System Analyst - Scania Credit AB
2023-09-25
We offer a position with international contacts where you will be part of a great team!
Scania Credit is on a digitalization journey and we are looking for a system Analyst who wants to contribute to developing digitalization improvements and maintenance of Scania Credit IT environments and systems. This is based on the input from Scania Credit's system and process owners and done in accordance with the global Scania Corporate IT Strategy and Scania Information Security standards.
As a System Analyst you will be a part of the Process & IT Department and will be reporting to IT Manager.
The team in Södertälje consists of 5 dedicated employees and is responsible for IT, Support & Maintenance, project management and The Scania Way / SRS work for the group. The team offer a wide range of responsibility in a complex environment with opportunities to constantly increase your knowledge and experience. We work with continuous development of processes and systems in cooperation with both internal and external stakeholders.
The responsibility also covers support for all markets where Scania Credit is doing business (Central Asia & Middle East and West Africa).
Principal responsibilities of the role include;
• Providing daily IT support for SCA's employees
• Manage the Server Infrastructure hosted in our datacenters
• Providing Application Support & Maintenance including databases
• Disaster Recovery planning & testing
• System improvements - proactively delivering recommendations for changes and improvements to business applications and procedures
• Handling service requests including user onboarding & offboarding
• Participation in business and internal IT projects as project member
• Maintenance of core applications supporting SCA's business processes
• Develop and support the extraction of reports/analysis from the business systems
• Understanding and documentation of technical-and business requirements
• Preparation of system environments
• Developing Business Intelligence solutions
The work will consist of both making sure the daily operation works as efficiently as possible and drive change management, often in project form. The position requires active cooperation with internal and external stakeholders and covers both existing and new markets.
Your profile
To be successful in this position you are a self-going and highly motivated team player, with the ability to make things happen and drive initiatives independently. You are a well-organized administrator and used to working in an international environment with people of various background and nationality. Your "can-do" attitude and professional approach will be important in this role which offers you great opportunities to gain new knowledge and experience.
Your skills and formal qualifications should preferably include:
• Service - minded
• Ability to collaborate effectively with different stakeholders
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, independent thinker, great attention to detail
• Excellent communication skills
• Documentation skills in English
• University degree in computer science or related field, or work experience in line with the requirements
• Three or more years of relevant experience
• Experience working with databases and knowledge of SQL (both administration and querying).
• Experience in working with Windows server administration, Network administration, Active Directory, DHCP, DNS, Virtualization platforms (Vmware/Citrix), Backup & restore of systems, Packaging applications to be deployed using Software Center.
• Experience with various Cyber Security frameworks such as ISO27001, NIST, CIS controls, etc would be advantageous.
• Previous experience working with and developing solutions in reporting tools, particularly Power BI, would be a plus
It is considered as an advantage if you have earlier experiences from IT projects within the financial services area and/or are familiar with the IT-organization at Scania.
We offer:
• opportunities for growth in a dynamic and complex environment,
• interesting challenges,
• working for international company with highly skilled colleagues within a diverse team.
If you think you are the right person with the right profile for this opportunity, we very much look forward to your application!
Additional information
Application shall be in English and contain personal letter and CV.
