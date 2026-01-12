Sweden Local Division Marketing Manager
Your role and responsibilities
The Local Division Marketing Manager, Energy Industries division in Sweden, is accountable for planning and executing in-country marketing that directly supports the Northern Europe Energy Industries strategy and Sweden business priorities. Working within the Northern Europe HUB, this role ensures high-quality execution, strong sales alignment and disciplined use of campaigns, ABM, paid digital, events, and nurture to accelerate pipeline, protect the installed base, and build preference early in the customer journey.
Strategy & Planning
*
Own the annual Sweden marketing plan, aligned to Northern Europe strategic pillars and HUB priorities.
*
Translate HUB and Global initiatives into clear, local execution plans with defined outcomes.
*
Prioritise focus and sequencing to ensure quality over quantity.
Campaign & Execution Leadership
*
Lead local execution of ABM campaigns, Digital campaigns, Evergreen nurture programmes, as well as ABB-hosted and external events in collaboration with the HUB events coordinator.
*
Work closely with HUB marketing team (digital, events, content, branding) to deliver campaigns efficiently and consistently.
Sales Alignment & Enablement
*
Partner closely with Sweden sales leadership to:
*
Align on priorities, target accounts, and timing.
*
Ensure campaigns and events have clear sales ownership and follow-up.
*
Support development and localisation of sales enablement materials relevant to the Swedish market.
*
Partner closely with key stakeholders to translate business priorities into effective marketing strategies, ensuring clarity, alignment, and measurable impact.
Content, Communications & Market Leadership
*
Localise and activate Global and HUB content for the Swedish market; create local content where it adds clear value.
*
Identify and amplify customer success stories, references, and proof points.
*
Support local leadership with external-facing communications and presentations as needed.
Measurement & Budget Ownership
*
Own the local marketing budget, ensuring spend aligns to agreed priorities and delivers value.
*
Use agreed leading and outcome-oriented indicators to track performance and inform decisions.
*
Provide clear input into HUB reviews and retrospectives.
Qualifications for the Role:
Experience & Skills
*
Bachelor's degree in marketing or a related business discipline, with at least 3 years of relevant professional experience in a B2B marketing.
*
Proven ability to simplify complex technical topics into compelling customer value narratives.
*
Strong campaign execution experience across digital, events, and marketing automation.
*
Comfortable working with sales teams, senior leaders, and technical specialists.
*
Hands-on experience with marketing automation (e.g. Salesforce Pardot).
*
Familiarity with CMS platforms (e.g. Sitefinity) and standard content tools.
*
Confident working in a matrix organisation with HUB, Global, and local stakeholders.
*
Fluent in Swedish.
*
Excellent written and spoken English.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Marc Backhaus. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon +46 724 612 314. We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is January 26.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
