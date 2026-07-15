SW Test Principal for Amdocs Sweden
Key Relocation Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Key Relocation Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced and results‐driven SW Test Principal to lead quality assurance and test transformation for large‐scale cloud programs within Amdocs. This role is critical in ensuring end‐to‐end quality, risk mitigation, and delivery confidence across complex, multi‐vendor cloud transformation initiatives in the Nordic region.
The successful candidate will play a key role in driving test strategy and execution for a major cloud transformation program, building on Amdocs' work with Hutchison/3—marking the first full Amdocs CEP transformation across the complete technology stack, including Azure and Microsoft Dynamics.
Lead end‐to‐end testing strategy and delivery for large‐scale cloud transformation programs within Amdocs, ensuring alignment with business and program objectives.
Own quality outcomes for a major cloud transformation initiative, leveraging experience from complex programs such as Hutchison/3 or similar large BSS/OSS transformations.
Manage multi‐vendor and cross‐regional test delivery across Sweden and Denmark, ensuring consistent quality standards and seamless collaboration.
Provide matrix leadership to testing and quality resources, including Amdocs teams and regional vendor partners.
Define and govern test strategy, scope, environments, data, automation, and defect management across the program lifecycle.
Ensure strong stakeholder engagement with program leadership, customers, vendors, and engineering teams, acting as the single point of accountability for quality.
Drive risk‐based testing, go‐live readiness, and quality metrics to support confident production releases.
Champion cloud testing best practices, including Azure‐based environments, CI/CD, automation, and non‐functional testing (performance, resiliency, security).
Establish and run test governance, reporting, and escalation mechanisms across all streams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25
E-post: euptcandidates@amdocs.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Key Relocation Sweden AB
(org.nr 556469-4445) Arbetsplats
Amdocs Sweden Kontakt
Niclas Bäckerlöv niclas.backerlov@keyrelocation.se +46701901932 Jobbnummer
10003915