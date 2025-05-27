SW Developer
2025-05-27
Ericsson AB
About this opportunity:
Application Software (ASW) at Ericsson in Lund are now looking for a Radio Software (RSW) developer and we are interested in everything between mid- to senior developer. We are technology leaders that create ground-breaking technology, conceived, built, and delivered to make people's lives easier, more fulfilling and connected. To imagine the possible and work with the latest technology of today and tomorrow, we are looking for the next generation in Tech.
Radio Software strives to be the most competitive Radio Network R&D unit in the industry. We work in an agile set up to develop and maintain competitive, high-quality Radio products which give our customers solutions securing future growth. We develop 5G, LTE, WCDMA, GSM Network solutions to operators all over the world. We are also heavily involved in creating the new openness in the Radio industry by developing Radios according to the ORAN and NG-OLLS standards.
Radio software is part of the Product Engineering Unit Radio Unit Software (PEU RU SW) within Radio & Transport Engineering (RTE). Radio software provides possibility to work with the newest technology such as AI and machine learning within telecommunication development and offers a rich number of opportunities in an everyday learning, creative and challenging atmosphere. Lund is our base, but the world is our arena meaning a multi-site organization with offices in Ottawa, Zagreb, Beijing, Nanjing, Chengdu, Kista and Lund.
What you will do:
• Secure the flow you will work both with SW and HW development teams and sometimes drive the work to seek issues.
• Work with our Radio software application using C++.
• Design, develop, and troubleshoot the Radio Software.
• Be a leading member of an agile development team and lead/coach the other team members to develop towards a common goal.
• Take part in the end-to-end development, working closely with software and hardware teams.
• Work with development of a Java-based test framework, along with GIT based development framework.
The position may require travel to the other RU-SW sites in Sweden, Croatia, China and Canada.
The skills you bring:
• BSc or MSc degree in a technical field, such as Computer Science, Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Wireless Communication or the equivalent level of knowledge
• Development experience using object-oriented languages primarily C++ (minimum 5 year), however Java is also beneficial considering the test development parts.
• Good understanding of Linux and familiar with related software development tools, along with embedded software
• Working with Agile/Lean methods
• Familiar with Jenkins, GIT, Eclipse
• Teamwork & good communication and collaboration skills
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
