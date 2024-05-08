Suzuki Garphyttan is looking for a Category Manager
2024-05-08
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
, Karlskoga
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A CATEGORY MANAGER FOR A BETTER TOMORROW
GROW STRONGER WITH US!
We truly believe in the power of people.
With your contribution, we will continue to make our world-leading steel wire smarter, greener and stronger. In the welcoming and supportive atmosphere of our workplaces, we care for each other and everyone's safety. Kindness is the superpower that makes us share ideas and collaborate cross borders. It makes us dare to push the boundaries of what's possible. Whatever your role, you'll have many opportunities to explore, learn and develop with us. After all, as you grow, we grow stronger too.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a Category Manager for our Global Purchasing organization. The Category Manager will handle strategic and tactical purchasing within a couple of our strategical important categories, within our indirect material segment.
As a Category Manager you will work with following tasks:
- Analyse markets, pricing data, spend data and total impact on business
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders globally within our company
- Set and implement category strategies
- Source and negotiate with suppliers
- Drive sustainability issues
The position is located in Garphyttan.
ABOUT YOU
We believe that you are committed and driven and wants contribute with your competence. We think you are structured and can drive your own work forward. You have strong communication skills and enjoy both working independently and collaborating with others.
Qualifications
- Bachelor 's degree in Engineering,
- Business, or a related field 3+ years' work experience in procurement
- Good analytical skills
- Great interest in business and markets
- Great cooperation skills
- Outgoing and communicative
- Self sufficient
- Flexible
- Fluent in Swedish and English
The job includes travelling internationally to different production sites and suppliers.
ABOUT US
Suzuki Garphyttan creates innovative steel wire products for high-performance applications. We were founded over a century ago in the Swedish town of Garphyttan. Today we are a part of the Japanese Nippon Steel Corporation, a global company conducting environmentally licensed operations with manufacturing in Sweden, England, USA, Mexico and China. Together, we power a diverse range of industries with our products and services - and there are no limits to where our collaborative spirit will take us tomorrow.
We Care - Dare - Share
Together for a better tomorrow
Our values Care, Dare, Share exemplify how we work, think, and behave towards each other and our customers, and we are deeply committed to our vision - Together for A Better Tomorrow. Are you ready to join us?
APPLICATION If this role resonates with you, don't hesitate to apply. We look forward to hearing from you! For more information about the position, please feel free to contact Global sourcing manager Thomas Wrenninge, Thomas.wrenninge@sg-wire.com
or about the process please contact HR-specialist Rebecka Gising, Rebecka.gising@sg-wire.com
.
We work with ongoing selection and would therefore like you to send in your application as soon as possible, but no later than May 31. Please note that we only accept digital applications via our recruitment tool Varbi.
