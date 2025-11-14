Sustaining Portfolio Manager
2025-11-14
We are recruiting a Sustaining Portfolio owner to our organization. The role has two main responsibilities, driving our sustaining portfolio forward and support as a business developer.
This is a fantastic opportunity to develop your leadership and networking skills in a challenging but rewarding role in a collaborative environment.
The role entails cross-functional cooperation with a broad network of stakeholders for successful project execution. Customers focus, internally as externally, is central to meet the demands from the market.
You will be responsible for the strategic planning of sustaining activities including product improvement activities, to coordinate the budgets to optimize the work for sustainable quality of our products.
You will coordinate a team that consist of resources from our design departments, covering fifteen technical areas and their work. Engineers are in Sweden, Europe and India.
As a business developer you will support the organization in the strategic work of developing processes and the organization to achieve our goals as per the business vision and targets.
You will be responsible for coordinating & follow up other R&D Portfolios that supports the D&S organization, relevant KPIs and reporting to support our project performance and medium- to long term planning.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Strategic leadership, coordination and follow up regarding D&S portfolios, budgets and related KPIs.
* Developing and implementing a communication strategy for sustaining portfolio for further knowledge sharing and transparency internally within D&S and towards our internal customers.
* Being a team player with focus on cooperation with our in-company interfaces
* Work strategically with workload, efficiency coaching and managing of the sustaining teams.
* Support lead engineer(s) to achieve the KPIs within the allocated budget including planning and follow up.
* Monitor and control maintenance/sustaining budget based on priorities.
* Lead and implement business development initiatives.
* Develop & introduce a new way of working or process if needed. Align with management and technical team accordingly.
* Support and drive the feedback received from different departments in the organization (for example: Procurement, Sales, COE, Services, Site, Assembly) related to product standard maintenance topics.
* Ensure tool (Single tracking tool) is helping the team with right details and access. Need to involve discussion with IT and support with required input for them.
* Yearly budget and resource planning based on input from technical area managers and available open pending tasks.
* Highlight the status, risks, utilization of budget and support needed from the management (in Q-Review meeting and other forums).
* Drive Operating STECO meetings to bring the open status on each variety of tasks. (Sustaining related tasks, N1s, FtS, N3 and more).
What you bring
* You are strategic, with genuine interest in leadership and people development.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills.
* An open mindset, we encourage new ideas, values positive thinking and problem solving.
* Experience of documentation and standard workflow processes, have previous experience in managing projects/teams and planning.
* You can build networks & communicate in all directions
* An open and structured mind and are always willing to improve the way of working (continuous improvement)
* Interest in cooperating with people from different experiences and cultures
* Swedish and English language skills are required.
About the Team
The PMO organization consists of three teams, Project Management, Engineering Systems and Technical Information Systems as well as specialized functions such as Portfolio Owners.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
