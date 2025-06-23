Sustainability Analyst
2025-06-23
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. A big mission which requires people with big passion. We strive to be the leader in sustainable, affordable life at home, inspiring and enabling customers to fulfil their needs and dreams at home. Come join us in this journey and let's make the world better together!
Job Description
We are looking for a Sustainability Analyst for Inter IKEA.
In Inter IKEA, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together.
We are now looking for a Sustainability Analysts to help us define, develop, and maintain strategic commitments and goals that are connected to sustainability topics such as biodiversity, water, climate change, fair and equal, circular economy, waste, etc with a high impact on the IKEA business.
The role includes developing and ensuring the impact of strategic topics is measured and reported across the value chain and to support the identification of opportunities and gaps to reach our goals. You will be responsible for ensuring a holistic view of strategic topics and monitoring external global agreements, commitments, standards, and new legislations to secure the business and its license to operate
To be successful in this role we believe that you are able to:
Responsible to measure, assess and analyse IKEAs environmental, social, and economic impact to identify opportunities to reduce the negative and enhance positive impacts.
Lead the development of content and data to secure sustainability reporting obligations are fulfilled such as CSRD, due diligence reporting etc
Assess, implement, and influence the development of measurement methodologies to support strategic sustainability topics across IKEA's value chain
Work closely with the Data and Technology team to integrate business requirements into our data products to meet internal and external reporting needs
Safeguard the relevance of methodologies and performance frameworks by monitoring new standards, legislation, and best practices
Ensure compliance and external assurance by documenting and controlling sustainability impact data
Maintain and improve data products and solutions for sustainability impact data, and conduct strategic analysis on total IKEA value chain level
Advise and build competence in sustainability and related functions in the business, and support development of solutions for performance follow-up and scenario analysis
Lead and influence people through indirect leadership
Qualifications
To be successful in the role, we believe you:
Have excellent analytical skills in data and complex systems.
Are a creative problem solver who sees data as both a solution and a tool.
Have strong knowledge and experience in sustainability topics, data analysis and modelling and performance follow-up and goal-setting within a complex company set-up.
Also have strong communication skills and knowledge of strategic sustainability topics and proven capability of working well in a team and with many different stakeholders.
Are experienced in external reporting standards e.g. CSRD, SBTN, TNFD and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol is seen as an advantage.
Additional information
This is a full-time position (40 hours a week), located in Malmö, Sweden.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
July 4th, 2025, is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
