Sustainability advisor climate specialization
Ethos International - Return On Your Social Resp / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ethos International - Return On Your Social Resp i Stockholm
About the role
Ethos is growing, and we are now recruiting a Sustainability Advisor with expertise within environmental sustainability to lead, support, and coordinate clients, advising them to become catalysts for the sustainable transition. The ideal candidate will provide expert advice in greenhouse gas accounting, climate transition plans and greenhouse gas reduction targets, while also having a deep understanding of the interplay between the business and sustainable practices. The role entails being the environmental expert in th room, with specialist knowledge in e.g., emissions, climate change and ecosystems. Applying regulations and standards such as the GHG Protocol, CSRD/ESRS, TCFD and SBTi will be an integral part of the job.
Key duties and responsibilities
• Analysing client sustainability readiness paired with ambition level and regulatory and market trends to provide support in client decision-making.
• Internal business development, analysing and developing Ethos service offerings within the field of environmental sustainability.
• Internally support the creation and dissemination of tools and structural capital to deliver our services more efficiently.
• Project management of a handful of medium-large client projects, as well as identifying and together with the rest of the Ethos team, generating novel sales opportunities.
• Internally support and lead team members in forming, planning, and executing client projects as well as contribute to pitch meetings and proposals.
Required qualifications, competencies and experience
• Bachelor's or master's degree in environmental science, Engineering, Economics, or a closely related field.
• Minimum two years of relevant work experience.
• Demonstrated knowledge of applying the GHG Protocol and sustainability reporting frameworks such as the GRI Standards or the ESRS.
• Previous experience in consulting is a plus.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with an aptitude for reaching data-driven insights - Proven track record of producing high-quality documents and distilling key messages from complex data.
• Fluency in English and Swedish. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02
E-post: career@ethos.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ethos International - Return On Your Social Resp
(org.nr 556737-8061)
Kommendörsgatan 30 (visa karta
)
114 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ethos International Return On Your Kontakt
Jessica Hultman career@ethos.se Jobbnummer
9072301