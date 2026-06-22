Sushi Chef

Nicola Grendele AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg
2026-06-22


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We are currently looking for a Sushi Chef to join our team at Sushi Lee G.
If you are precise, organized, teamplayer and a fast learner, this is the job for you.
Responsibilities:
Prepare sushi and other dishes
Ensure that the highest quality of food is served at all times
Work closely with the team to maintain smooth operations
Follow strict hygiene and safety procedures

We are looking for:
Has experience preparing sushi in a professional kitchen environment
Can work both independently and as part of a team
Is flexible, responsible and able to handle a fast-paced environment

We offer:
75% or 100% position available
Opportunities for growth and development

How to apply:
Please send your application and CV to info@sushileeg.com
We look forward to receive your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
E-post: info@sushileeg.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Sushi Chef".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nicola Grendele AB (org.nr 559418-4490)
Linnegatan 60 (visa karta)
413 08  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Sushi Lee G

Jobbnummer
9973983

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