Supply Planner
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Älmhult
2026-05-25
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe that what your values are more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
If you are the right person for this position, we can offer you an assignment in a global organization with a great possibility to build and create something new, where your ideas are heard and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people"!
IKEA Food develops and provides the food sold and served in all IKEA Restaurants, Bistro 's, Swedish Food Markets and the IKEA co-worker restaurants. IKEA Food has over 400 restaurants in 53 markets and every year 650 million guests are enjoying the IKEA Food.
Co-workers within Purchasing Development lead an exciting life! The mission is to develop business with suppliers in order to deliver IKEA Home Furnishing and Food products to our stores located around the world. The goal is to meet the price, quality and quantity expectations of our customers.
Job Description
Job Description
As a Supply Planner you will be responsible for a variety of responsibilities as below:
Secure operational capacities by ensuring high quality of capacity data from suppliers and by working continuously towards exceptions together with Need Planner and Supplier in a proactive manner.
Contribute to tactical capacity planning and operational (manually) work based on supplier performance on agreed capacity
Update and secure correct business set-up information in all relevant systems. Furthermore work with systems and reports, to proactively detect and act on possible deviations from goal.
Prepare suppliers for best replenishment and delivery solutions by continuously maintaining & developing supplier delivery performance and sender lead-times.
Contribute to identifying the best logistical offer, furthermore implement, maintain and review by having a customer and total cost in mind.
Actively contribute in the planning and execution of the best set-up for range changes at supplier, constraints periods and activities.
Continuously follow-up, analyze and take action to improve supplier delivery performance and ensure goods are shipped in time from suppliers
Secure correct availability information from supplier to IKEA Retail in such quality that it can be for the benefit of customers.
Develop and maintain suppliers' logistic competence towards becoming responsible for their own performance through working closely with suppliers, running Supplier Development Projects and providing them relevant training & working methods.
running Supplier Development Projects and providing them relevant training & working methods.
Contribute to supplier development by taking a lead from the logistic perspective and engage relevant competence in IKEA and at Supplier to assess supplier logistics capability and running supplier development projects.
Qualifications
Qualifications
We are looking for people with knowledge of supplier capabilities, material, production flow, capacity planning. You have the ability to take the lead to ensure supplier has goods ready in time and in full in order to fulfil customers' needs at the lowest possible landed cost. You are able to translate the Category Plan into logistics solutions and always keep Total IKEA and Total Cost Development in mind.
Additionally, we also see that you have/you are
2+ years working experience in logistic, supply chain area.
Good understand of supply chain flow
Well-organized in multiple tasks assigned within the given time frame
Project coordinating ability with structural thinking, and analytic skill
Proactive and solution-oriented, ability to navigate with multiple stakeholders
Quick learner and good flexibility to adapt to change
Fluent in English and a both writing and speaking
Knowing IKEA business will be a plus
Additional information
Sounds interesting?
We always recruit based on values, competence, potential and diversity. We will first consider co-workers employed at Inter IKEA Group impacted by organizational changes provided competence requirements are met for the role.. For this recruitment priority will be given to impacted co-workers in Core Business Supply and please note, we have preferred co-workers for this specific role impacted by organizational changes.
This position will be located in Älmhult, Sweden. Send us your application in English no later than June 4, 2026. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously. For questions regarding the recruitment process send in your questions through the Smart Recruiters system.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9927339