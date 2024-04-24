Supply Chain Packaging Engineer - Husqvarna Construction
Husqvarna Construction is looking for a Supply Chain Packaging Engineer. Be part of our legacy and shape the future of Operations, in a 325 year old start-up, in the heart of Sweden.
What we can offer you:
Joining our team as a Supply Chain Packaging Engineer, offers you an exciting opportunity to play a pivotal role in our supply chain operations, to lead and optimize our packaging designs and processes, contributing to the success of our supply chain and customer satisfaction. To contribute to the success of our journey as one of the world's oldest Start-ups.
It's not just any journey - it's a transformative experience where you have the opportunity to lay the foundation of a Swedish company just outside Gothenburg, yet with a global footprint.
We invite you to be a valuable part of our organization.
About the role:
You will be focusing on the development, implementation, and improvement of packaging strategies to enhance product protection, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.
While collaborating with cross-functional teams, you will ensure that our packaging meets both operational requirements and customer expectations
Here, you'll have the chance to:
• Develop and implement packaging strategies to optimize product protection, minimize costs, and improve sustainability.
• Define and continuously develop standard for packaging material. Rationalize packaging material portfolio and reduce number of SKUs.
• Collaborate with product development teams to integrate packaging considerations early in the product lifecycle.
• Conduct packaging feasibility studies and cost analyses to support decision-making processes to also ensure that all logistic costs are considered.
• Identify opportunities for packaging optimization through material selection, design improvements, and process enhancements.
• Stay informed about emerging trends and technologies in packaging materials, equipment, and processes.
Location: This position is based in Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg. At Husqvarna we use a hybrid working model.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
About You:
You enjoy working in an international environment and has strong problem-solving abilities with a proactive mindset to identify issues, propose solutions, and a drive for continuous improvement. You probably have experience in in packaging engineering or related role, preferably in a fast-paced, global or multi-site environment.
We also see that you have:
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to analyze complex data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.
• Knowledge of packaging testing standards and procedures (ISTA, ASTM, etc.)
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and present complex information in a clear and concise manner.
• In-depth knowledge of logistics and supply chain principles, practices, and industry trends.
• Strong understanding of transportation management, warehouse operations, and inventory control.
If you are passionate about Supply Packaging Engineering and eager to contribute to the success of a dynamic and forward-thinking company, we encourage you to apply for the Packaging Engineer position.
Join us in shaping the future of our products and operations
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Björn Sinclair, Supply Chain Management Director at bjorn.sinclair@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partners - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technological development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se Så ansöker du
