Supply Chain Management Specialist
2025-06-27
Västerås
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
We are currently looking for a Sourcing and Supply Chain Risk Management Specialist for our client based in Västerås.
Our client designs, manufactures, and markets industrial robots along with control systems, software, arc welding products, motor packages, and track motions. With around 600 employees in Sweden, located in Västerås and Gothenburg, the company exports over 90% of its production. Their customers include major global automotive manufacturers, their subcontractors, and various industries such as food production.
The robots are primarily used for welding, machine servicing, material handling, grinding, packaging, and assembly. Sales and distribution are handled through both the company's own local offices and independent system integrators and OEM partners, collectively referred to as their business partners.
Tasks
You will be part of the direct material sourcing team, where you'll be responsible for managing one or more commodity areas in a strategic and professional manner. Your key objectives will include securing the best total cost and ensuring continuous material availability in line with demand. This will involve developing long-term sourcing strategies and fostering strong relationships with both suppliers and internal stakeholders. In addition to the strategic responsibilities, you will also support daily operational purchasing tasks, including handling and evaluating quotations from suppliers for purchased materials.
You will regularly be involved in negotiations and contract finalizations. A key part of your role will also be to lead the SCM risk management process for defined projects and programs. Additionally, you'll contribute to operational development initiatives aimed at boosting competitiveness and take part in the new product development process, ensuring a supply chain perspective that covers the entire product lifecycle. Your work will focus on streamlining processes and optimizing the supply chain to enhance overall performance. This role involves collaboration with suppliers across multiple countries and offers excellent opportunities for professional growth.
Among your key responsibilities will be:
Managing contracts and leading negotiations with suppliers
Collaborating across functions to solve challenges within your area of responsibility
Contributing to the growth of a high-performing supply chain team within your commodity group
Handling RFQs and evaluating supplier proposals
Tracking supplier performance and initiating improvement actions when needed
Managing and developing the supplier base
Supporting the onboarding of new suppliers and materials
Overseeing the full lifecycle of new material development from a supply chain perspective
Setting annual cost-saving targets, driving initiatives to meet them, and monitoring progress
Participating in regional and global commodity teams when applicable
Ensuring adherence to company-wide compliance standards
Leading supply chain risk management efforts, developing related processes and methodologies, and providing support to selected projects and programs.
Requirements
You hold a university degree in engineering, economics, or a related field.
You have preferably a few years of work experience in areas such as supply chain management, component technology, quality, or product development.
You are responsible, detail-oriented, and service-minded with a strong analytical mindset.
You are driven and adaptable, with the ability to collaborate across the entire supply chain, both internally and externally.
You are solution-focused and results-oriented.
You continuously seek improvements-either through day-to-day operations or by driving change in a project format.
You are a team player who thrives in a role with many opportunities for growth and development.
You are fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Additional language skills are considered a plus.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 01 Sep 2025
End Date: 31 Dec 2026
Application deadline: 01 Jul 2025
Location: Västerås
Contact person: 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently.
With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach.
