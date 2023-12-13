Supply Chain Coordinator for our client in Gothenburg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-12-13Arbetsuppgifter
We are currently seeking for a Supply Chain Coordinator for our client in the automotive industry.
In this position, your main responsibility will be to efficiently address and resolve any issues or obstacles that arise within the material supply process. You will serve as a bridge between the Supplier Relations Team and Demand Planning Team, ensuring that any deviations from the standard process are promptly and professionally handled in order to maintain a consistent availability of parts throughout the entire supply chain. You thrive in unpredictable situations and enjoy working within a diverse range of stakeholders and challenges. You see every problem as an opportunity to simplify the customers' experience, making their lives easier and more convenient.
Duties
• Maintain and achieve optimal performance indicators for assigned assortments, such as availability, stock levels, back orders, and delivery notification.
• Track shifts in demand and modify forecasts and delivery timelines accordingly to meet availability goals.
• Utilize an analytical approach and problem-solving tools to identify and understand patterns in deviations and issues, and effectively address the underlying causes.
• Collaborate with stakeholders from different departments to facilitate problem-solving efforts, ensuring that the impact on material stock, transportation, and supplier delivery is thoroughly evaluated.
• Take actions to address issues with stakeholders like suppliers, purchasing, and commercial departments in order to solve problems and constantly find ways to improve processes.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in logistics, economics, engineering, or a similar field.
• Being able to communicate fluently in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
• Proficiency in Python for object-oriented programming.
• Capable of managing and analyzing large datasets and generating story-telling visualizations using Power BI.
Meritorious
• Possessing a master's degree in a relevant field is considered advantageous.
• Having at least three years of experience in supply chain work.
• Having prior experience working in a fast-paced international environment.
• Having prior experience with enterprise resource planning systems is advantageous.
Skills
We are seeking for an individual who is customer-oriented and works well with others. You should have a positive mindset and be motivated to achieve your goals. You should be eager to face new challenges and opportunities and be able to handle them quickly and enthusiastically. Building trust and working together with others is important, as is being able to adapt to changing circumstances and work independently when needed. Timely and effective communication with different stakeholders is also a key skill. Our client values qualities such as being flexible, having a strong commitment to quality, being able to navigate uncertain situations, being friendly, brave, and having a sense of humor.
While competence and experience are valuable, personality, behavior, and potential are ultimately more crucial factors.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-02-01
End of the assignment: 2025-01-30
Deadline: 2023-12-15
Location: Torslanda or Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "602". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8326561