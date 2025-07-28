Supply Chain Coordinator
Icomera is a leading global innovator in connectivity solutions within the transportation sector. We are at the forefront of transforming public transport, making it smarter, safer, greener, and more connected than ever before. At Icomera you work with products used by many users around the world, including passengers on some of the world's largest train and bus operators.
Are you looking for a key coordinating role where your organizational skills and supply chain knowledge can make a difference in a dynamic, international environment?
Job type: Full-time
Workplace conditions: Hybrid/ Onsite
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
About the Role:
As a Supply Chain Coordinator at Icomera, you will play a vital role in supporting the daily operations of our Sourcing & Supply Chain function. You will maintain accurate data in our ERP system, coordinate logistics and procurement processes, liaise with suppliers and internal teams, and ensure the timely and efficient delivery of goods and services. This role combines operational execution with proactive problem-solving and continuous improvement initiatives.
Key responsibilities:
Create and manage purchase orders in alignment with sourcing decisions and procurement policies
Monitor supplier order acknowledgements, price deviations, and delivery precision
Maintain accurate material master data, including part numbers, info records, and source lists
Update supplier price lists and contracts in ERP systems
Coordinate tickets (e.g., RMA, SQ, PC, SC) and act as point of contact for escalation and follow-up
Ensure up-to-date supplier data and maintain sourcing documents and framework agreements
Flag potential supply chain issues proactively to prevent escalation and disruption
Generate and analyze reports on supply chain metrics and contribute to continuous improvement efforts
Support compliance with company policies and industry regulations
Requirements:
At least 1 year of experience from a similar role, working with SAP
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Experience in order handling (incoming and/or outgoing) is preferred
Who You Are:
You are highly organized, detail-oriented, and an independent problem-solver who thrives with minimal supervision. You communicate effectively and build strong relationships with stakeholders across cultures and functions. You are proactive, adaptable to a fast-paced environment, and motivated to improve processes beyond the status quo. Your analytical mindset and service-oriented approach help you deliver high-quality results under pressure.
Our Offer:
• The opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in a market leader where we design and build everything in-house-from hardware to software
• Health is important - we offer a comprehensive health benefit program to our employees
• Flexible work arrangements - work from our modern and central office locations, or work from home up to two days a week
• Electrical bike lease agreement via net salary deduction
• ITP Pension and collective bargaining agreement
• A social work environment - board game nights, after works, seasonal parties... The list goes on!
Ready to be part of something exciting and make a real difference in the connected future of transport? We'd love to hear from you!
More about the position:
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Icomera is an employer with a collective agreement with TechSverige. If you have questions to our local union representatives, you may contact them at unionen@icomera.com
or saco@icomera.com
About Icomera:
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
