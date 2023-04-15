Supply Chain Buyer Summer Intern
2023-04-15
About NKT
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 221. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
We all know how valuable relevant work experience is post-graduation, so be sure to stay one step ahead, we would be glad to welcome you!
We are enabling the transition to green energy. With your help we can do it faster!
Summer is closing in and we are on the lookout for a Summer Intern to our Supply chain team! Are you in the middle of your education within economics, supply chain or logistics? Then this is your chance to be part of a company who plays a vital part in the transformation of the renewable energy system! Come join us and learn in an organization that is growing at neck breaking speed!
It's about time to put theoretical knowledge into practice!
You will join a team of Buyers and Category Managers in an environment that promotes personal and career development. You will have the opportunity to accumulate lots of hands on experience, as well as learn and gather knowledge about working in an organization where our expertise lead the development forward. Your daily tasks will include the following..
* Place purchase orders
* Ensure timely order confirmations
* Monitor and expedite incoming deliveries when overdue
Ensure that received supplier invoices are correctly 3-way matched and approve these invoices
Well-developed ability to assess and prioritize
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a great motivation to learn and develop. The tasks at hand requires you to be able to collaborate and communicate easily, both internally and externally throughout the organization. Furthermore, you know that there are no dumb questions, but your flexibility and analytical skills pushes you to obtain information through own efforts. Also, your resume includes..
* Min. 2 years of university studies within an applicable field
* Fluency in English and Swedish
* Knowledge within Excel
Bonus points for
* Experience in a similar role
* Knowledge within SAP
* Used to calculations, analysis and forecasting
You will join the Accessories Site in Alingsås which has flexible commuting connections both to Gothenburg and Borås. The office is situated a 10 minute bus-ride from the central train and bus station in Alingsås.
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest 16th of April 2023.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Måns Hilling, Purchasing Manager, mans.hilling@nkt.com
, or Recruiter, Sara Karlsson, sara.karlsson-external@nkt.com
, +46 70 202 64 51, Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46734070243
Welcome with your application!
