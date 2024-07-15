Supplier Quality Engineer to Automotive Company!
Friday Väst AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Friday Väst AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience in Quality Assurance from the Automotive Industry and want to become a part of a world leading company? In this position you will be given the chance to join a passionate team working in a multicultural, open and dynamic environment.
ABOUT THE POSITION:
The job as Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) is exciting and often rewarding, working for the benefit of the Customer Satisfaction, in contact with multiple internal and external stakeholders. This position belongs to a team working with autonomous drives, active and passive safety, HMIs and steering wheel switches but is in interaction with the full organisation. You will join a passionate team working in a multicultural, open and dynamic environment, eager to develop and improve with all of our stakeholders, internal and external, in order to ensure the best quality of their products.
The main focus of the team is on performance, both on supplier results and its own efficiency. You will for example perform quality assurance activities at the supplier with the objective to secure that provided raw materials/services, designed/manufactured goods, and packaging materials to ensure they meet or exceed requirements including:
Verifying and validating that suppliers and/or subcontractors have received engineering, manufacturing, and quality requirements
Reviewing and analyzing corrective action reports to reduce/eliminate defects. May perform deviation investigations into quality issues. Decide when a supplier is approved and allowed to start shipping parts to our customers plants.
Lead level is a specialist in Supplier quality engineering area typically obtained through education and work experience.
Managing large projects or (end to end) processes with limited oversight from manager.
Coaching, reviewing and delegating work to lower level professionals.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
A university education in industrial economics, quality and operations management, mechanical engineering, product development, or an equivalent technical field or:
An extensive experience and strong performance as a SQE in the automotive industry that can substitute for academic degree.
Experience in Quality Assurance or with Supplier Quality Assurance in the automotive industry.
Are fluent in English both spoken and written because the language is spoken internally/externally.
A great emphasis will be put on personal attributes where we are looking for someone that is curious, driven and has passion to be part of our clients target to shape the future of transportation and its supply chain. We also believe that you are a true team player with the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts. Furthermore, you have a quality mindset and are interested in developing suppliers; you demonstrate excellent communication skills, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
This is a consulting assignment which means that you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition from the client and Friday is that the assignment will result in a permanent position.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full time
Start date: As soon as possible
Location: Gothenburg
Point of contact: Sophie Tisell
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Apply by clicking "Sök tjänst". Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326) Arbetsplats
Friday Jobbnummer
8802208