Supplier Quality Engineer
ValueOne AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is seeking a Supplier Quality Engineer for a consulting assignment with one of our clients in the automotive industry located in Gothenburg. The assignment starts immediately and will last until December 2026.
ValueOne specializes in supply chain management, procurement, and logistics. We support our clients through three service areas: consultant staffing, recruitment, and Management Consulting, where we help organizations develop their procurement, logistics, and supply chain strategies, models, processes, organization, and capabilities.
About the Role
As a Supplier Quality Engineer, you are responsible for ensuring that purchased materials and components meet established quality requirements. You execute supplier audits and review suppliers production processes. You work proactively in a project-oriented environment and driving continuous improvement initiatives to reduce non-conformities and strengthen the quality of the final product.
Review, evaluating, and approving incoming materials and components, including management of PPAP processes.
Performing quality assurance activities within projects, such as APQP activities in accordance with the Design Verification Plan (DVP).
Monitoring and analyzing supplier performance through regular follow-ups, KPIs, and audits, as well as assessing and evaluating new potential suppliers.
Collaborating with suppliers to develop and improve their processes and quality management systems and supporting them with quality standards and best practices.
Ensuring synergies in supplier collaborations and contributing to cost reduction and achievement of sustainability goals, including reduced CO2 emissions.
Experience and Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you have at least five years of experience in quality management within a manufacturing environment. You have solid knowledge of quality management systems, quality improvement methodologies as well as statistical analysis and quality tools. You also have experience in conducting supplier audits. In addition, you are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
It is considered a merit if you have a post-secondary education in engineering or quality management, experience from the automotive or marine industry, and a strong understanding of sustainability concepts and how sustainability strategies are integrated into quality management.
As a person, you are communicative and collaborative, with strong problem-solving skills and a structured approach to your work. You are accustomed to working proactively, take initiative, and have a flexible attitude towards business travel when required.
Application
Submit your application via the ValueOne website: https://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
Selection and interviews are conducted continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
For questions regarding the assignment, please contact Emmy Aho, 076 513 40 22.
Our Offer
As a consultant at ValueOne, you gain access to a wide range of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management and become part of a network of experienced professionals in procurement and logistics.
We offer:
Competitive salary - with the ability to influence your own level
Occupational pension
Health and medical insurance
Wellness allowance
Personal coaching and career advisory
Networking events with colleagues and industry professionals
Professional development through world-leading training via CIPS
At ValueOne, you will have the opportunity to grow alongside some of the most experienced consultants in the field and become part of a network built on engagement, knowledge-sharing, and continuous development. We support you in taking the next step in your supply chain career - whether you are junior, a specialist, or a leader. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264)
Cylindervägen 12 (visa karta
)
131 52 NACKA STRAND Arbetsplats
ValueOne Kontakt
Researcher - Uppsala
Emmy Aho emmy.aho@valueone.se +46765134022 Jobbnummer
9849416