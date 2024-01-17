Supplier Quality Assurance in electrification area
2024-01-17
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
This particular opening is within the electrification area, which is one of the key areas for reducing CO2 emissions and battling climate change.
Would you like to be a part of a competent team working with quality assurance of emerging products in an international environment for a premium brand? Then this position might be exactly what you are looking for.
As a member of our team you will contribute in proactive quality assurance during project industrialization as well as continuous improvement during running production.
In this position you will meet and cooperate with diverse cultures, organizations and levels of management, both internally and at our suppliers, which means that this position is a great opportunity to combine interpersonal skills with a technical interest.
If you are curious, communicative, open-minded, have a technical background, and believe that there's always room for improvements, then this position is something for you.
Who we are
We are a team of supplier quality engineers with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Since we belong to the Scania purchasing department we also cooperate closely with our purchasing colleagues. This gives us strength in sharing experiences and knowledge.
What you will do
In this role, you will be an important contributor when it comes to:
• Selecting appropriate suppliers from a quality perspective
• Follow up the quality assurance work during the industrialization of new projects
• Encouraging the suppliers to work with continuous improvement for parts already in running production.
All of this you will do together with Scania purchasing, Research & Development, Scania production, and of course, our suppliers.
To help you manage the tasks we have supporting processes, systems, and standards, and last but not least very helpful colleagues.
Your profile
You enjoy solving problems together with other people, preferably even before they occur. Since you will be surrounded by experts, being able to ask the right questions is more important than having all the answers.
You have an inquisitive mind, are eager to learn and believe that that everything can be improved.
We expect you to speak up when you do not agree, even if you are the only person in the room with a different opinion. You are able to speak to all kinds of people in a way that make them understand your point of view and are good at fostering professional relations with the aim of getting everyone working toward a common goal.
You work in a structured way and follow up deliverables from yourself and others in order to achieve results.
We also see that you have:
• An academic degree or other relevant education/work experience
• Fluent knowledge of English language in speech and writing
• Previous experience from production and/or quality assurance is a merit
• Previous experience from electrification of vehicles or electronics is a merit
Life at Scania Purchasing
The Scania Purchasing office is located in Södertälje and here you will be working in modern office landscapes that offers project areas, silent rooms and a lounge where you can enjoy a fresh cup of coffee with your colleagues during a meeting or a break.
We offer you a remarkable career and development opportunities. You will work in an awesome team, where having fun is taken seriously.
Other charming benefits that might give you an extra tickle are the opportunity for a leasing car, we have annual bonuses which make us feel that we take part in the result Scania does, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. Scania has a flexible view and approach of the working place and focuses more on achievements.
For more information
For questions please contact recruiting manager Thomas Jonsson thomas.jonsson@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates. We will evaluate candidates continuously. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than January 28th 2024.
