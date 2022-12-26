Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer to DeLaval
DeLaval is looking for a Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer, SQA, to their team in Stockholm
DeLaval in Stockholm has an exciting opportunity for you who want to be a part of their journey to develop their manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. As a part of the factory quality team, you will also get to participate in multi-functional supply chain and quality improvement activities including supplier development.Do you want to take your next career step as a SQA Engineer in a high-performing environment with market leading products?Welcome with your application!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
DeLaval provides secure employment conditions and many opportunities to develop both skills and knowledge. You are offered a thorough introduction to the company, DeLaval 's customers and their business model.
Quality performance for DeLaval 's products and services is a highly prioritized area. DeLaval have a long-term strategic goal to significantly reduce their cost of poor quality, which means this role really gives you an opportunity to make a difference for DeLaval 's continuous development.
DeLaval has three core behaviours that impacts on their success; Setting direction, Make things happen and One DeLaval. DeLaval believe that the way they lead and do things over time shapes their company culture, and their culture is a part of setting the stage for the success now and in the future.
Your Responsibilities
The role as a SQA Engineer includes that you:
* Manage supplier non-conformance, work with suppliers to investigate product quality problems, determine root cause, analyze data and ensure implementation of corrective and preventive actions
* Investigate supplier quality and delivery issues to identify opportunities for improvement
* Communicate with supplier regularly to address any concerns and foster an environment that facilitates continuous improvement in working relationships
* Lead the charge back process with suppliers and coordinate sorting and rework actions
* Act as key contact between production quality and suppliers
* Support and drive development of internal suppliers related processes, create guidelines and tools
* Plan of incoming inspection control plans in SAP
* Escalate negative supplier quality performance to Global SQA
* Use and support the data system to collect and evaluate supplier quality related key performance indicators (KPI 's) and issue periodical quality performance reports
The Bigger Picture
The position is located full time in Tumba, Stockholm.
Our Expectations
We are looking for you who have a degree in electrical, mechanical or any other industrial engineering/technical field. You have 2-3 years of experience in Quality, Engineering or Supplier Quality Management. You have a knowledge of various quality tools and methodologies: 8D, 5 Why, Ishikawa Diagram, PFMEA, Control Plans, SPC, Kaizen, 5S, APQP, PPAP, Continuous Improvement & Lean manufacturing. You have the ability to read drawings, knowledge of SAP as well as quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, VDA 6.3, TQM and a strong command of MS Office. Internal auditor of ISO will be an advantage.
To succeed as a SQA Engineer we believe that you have good problem solving skills. We think that you have a high degree of accuracy, initiative and independence and are willing to work with people in an international environment. You have a natural talent to make things happen and you have a demonstrated ability to complete tasks within specified timelines. You are good in verbal and written communication. Furthermore, you are fluent in English.
