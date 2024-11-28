Supplier Product Quality Development Engineer to our client in Västerås
2024-11-28
Job description:
Drive on-cycle project supplier quality activities for designated commodities for all projects delivered in the country/cluster. SPQD Hub: Serve all projects worldwide for suppliers managed in hub mode. Quality activities during of Supplier Product/Process development:
Monitor quality during the development phase of the supplier's product/process and ensure compliance with our clients requirements
Deliver project quality activities for critical purchased parts for his/her commodity from the release of the first Supplier Part List till the obtention of a positive First Article Inspection (FAI* with Go status): define & deploy the Part Approval Process/Supplier Product Quality Development cycle, contribute to all DFQ* milestones for the purchased part (descending and mounting phases of the V-cycle).
Perform supplier quality risk assessments at Business award stage.
Ensure with the project team that Quality clients requirements are respected by the supplier before the "Go Order" milestone (Quality Specification and SPQD Plan clause by clause).
Is accountable for operational delivery of the validation of the industrial capability of the manufacturing process of the supplier (out of scope: validation of product under the responsibility of engineering + industrial capacity).
Is responsible of the Go/NoGo decision for "Go Production", "Go for First Train Validation" and "FAI", relying on inputs from Engineering for the product validation.
Prepare and perform customer FAI when requested.
Follow-up of the supplier deliverables through the dedicated portal: Supplier Quality Portal (SQP).
Follow-up of supplier action plans; Supplier Quality Status (SQS). Drive supplier to meet FAI Go On Time target.
Perform handover to Supplier Quality Serial Life (after FAI Go + first 3 successful deliveries)
Trigger the supplier escalation process when SPQD deliverables are at risks & animate problem solving.
Evaluate the maturity level of the supplier through the study of FMEA's, control plan, skills matrix, work instructions, etc...
Deliver audits/assessments of suppliers in case they are not part of the Priority list when needed (when SPQD is recognized as a qualified auditor).
Contribute to the solving of critical non-conformities and issues with suppliers, including warranty issues when escalated. In charge of Non Conformity problem solving until FAI Go and handover performed.
In charge of preparing the first deliveries requirements for incoming inspection
Management performances and reporting:
Perform regular reporting of his/her activities (Based on: DFQ gates preparation and status, Readiness reviews always done, FAI GO Right First Time, Open items follow-up, critical supplier monitoring, etc...). Contribute to continuous improvement program
Animate return of experience REX for his/her scope, sharing the operational experience and good practices through LLC (lesson learnt cards).
Participate in the company's continuous improvement programs (APSYS).
Mandatory:
Bachelor's degree in Quality or Engineering or equivalent.
Familiar with supplier qualifications standards (ISO, ASME, IRIS, Local Standards, etc.)
Must be able to read supplier contracts and tec
Must be able to understand technical documentation of the scope
Competency to use computer applications
Fluent in English
Min 5 years experience within manufacturing industry or in a Quality role or in a Project role
Experience managing supplier relationships
Experience using SAP or similar ERP system
Quality professional background with knowledge of quality tools (PFMEA, control plan, QRQC, 8D, Quality Wall, etc.).
