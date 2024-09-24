Supplier Manager of Mobile Network Operators
2024-09-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the job
Our purpose within Connected Experience is to develop and deliver Infotainment, Connectivity and Remote Functions i.e. a world-class digital user experience.
The Connectivity Platform organization develop what is needed to connect the Volvo Car to internet so that the drivers and passengers can enjoy for example navigation, media, use the Volvo Car mobile app but also safety functions as Emergency Call.
To provide connectivity we collaborate with several large Mobile Network Operators (MNO) around the world. We have made it the responsibility of the MNO product team to establish and manage the relationship with these MNOs and the team is now looking for a new member.
Your job as MNO Supplier Manager follows the product and contract lifecycle. In your daily work you will be responsible for onboarding, build and maintain the relationship with the MNO supplier by driving service excellence, take active part in resolving product problems and making sure that new features and capabilities are added to fulfil Volvo Cars strategy. Periodically you will work with Volvo Cars procurement team to calculate financial forecast and issue purchase orders.
You and your profile
We are looking for you who have at least a BSc in Engineering and a few years of work experience within the telecom industry. Specifically, you have worked with 3/4/5G cellular technologies, maybe as Product Owner, e2e testing or solution architecture. If you have experience of interacting with suppliers, and therefore you know how collaborate and drive results with the supplier, it is beneficial. When you take decisions or follow up on progress you are used to making sure you have the needed data points available. You need to be fluent in English, both verbally and written.
For you to fully enjoy this opportunity, we believe that you have a genuine interest in working and developing in a product area that combines the automotive and telecommunication industry. You enjoy to structure and plan work for short- and long-term horizon. You embrace a multicultural environment, team collaboration and are eager to learn and develop new competences. You have a positive mindset, enjoy communication, and easily builds relationships with internal teams and global stakeholders. Ersättning
