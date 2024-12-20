Supplier Development Engineer
Are you passionate about ensuring high-end production ability and quality? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment where your skills can make a real impact? We have an exciting opportunity for you as a Supplier Development Engineer in our Supply Chain organization!
In this role you will be part of our Propeller Systems business, assessing suppliers' production ability when it comes to verify their production quality. You work from a given basis to guide the supplier in meeting our requirements and specifications. You have an important role in maintaining existing supplier relationships, where you act humble and with integrity as the bridge between our internal functions and our suppliers.
Visiting suppliers to perform pre-delivery checks, manage deviations, and lead improvement projects is a key part of this role. You will handle deviations efficiently through root cause analysis using tools like 8D, PFMEA, and Fishbone diagrams. If necessary, you will also participate in making claims against suppliers. The preventive work is key, especially to participate in Source and Method Change projects to quickly ensure new suppliers delivering components of right quality. You will contribute to internal investigations to improve and streamline our processes.
We offer a safe and inspiring work environment with diverse and challenging tasks, providing opportunities for personal and technical development and making a real impact. As a world-leading supplier of maritime solutions, you will work with unique products in an international setting, collaborating with colleagues and suppliers globally in multidisciplinary teams. We offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your tasks.
We are looking for you who have a bachelor's degree or equivalent. Preferably a good general technical understanding and experience from production or field service work is considered as a merit. Due to the nature of an international customer and supplier base, high level of English, both written and speaking, is important. Communication skills in other languages is considered an advantage. We place great importance in personal characteristics, where the ability to create and maintain good relationships with internal and external stakeholders is key to succeed.
Location: Kristinehamn, Sweden, but other locations where Kongsberg has an office in Europe can be considered.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 320 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Propulsion and Handling division delivers world class products for propulsion, handling systems, motion control and waterjet for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore and naval. Our products enhance operational efficiency and deliver safe, secure, reliable and sustainable products to our valued customers.
