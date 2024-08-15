Superconducting RF Engineer
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking to appoint an SRF Engineer to join the Superconducting RF Section at ESS. The Superconducting RF Section is a part of the Accelerator Division, and is responsible for the coordination and supervision of the technical activities related to the Accelerator SRF systems.
This is a diverse and very hands-on role. Whilst the position primarily requires you to participate in the ESS cryomodules testing activities, you will also play a leading role in the development, documentation and implementation of the linac technical commissioning procedures after CM installation in the beamline as well as in the hands-on support activities performed in the Section laboratory environment and at the Test Stand or in the accelerator tunnel. Your focus will range from participation in the preparation and execution of the RF and cryogenic testing and commissioning phases to the analysis of measurement data and definition of the operation modes and safe operation envelopes for SRF components.
In this role, you will also take part in the beam commissioning of the SRF linac components after the technical commissioning in the accelerator and will serve in the role of system expert assisting the operation team as part of the on-call service to be established for operation. The role will include the development and consolidation of the maintenance plans for the SRF cavities and cryomodule assets, including spare part management and analysis of operational data to plan for preventive maintenance actions.
About you:
To thrive with us in the SRF Team you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person who isn't afraid to get your hands dirty!
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. As a minimum, you must hold a PhD in Accelerator Physics, however we will consider a combination of appropriate technical qualifications and relevant experience in a similar role, which - in this context - means direct experience in experimental work in accelerator facilities driven by superconducting cavities.
The ideal candidate must be familiar with generic, RF specific and cryogenic test instrumentation and equipment (scopes, VNA, basics of DAQ systems, He level meters, pressure sensors) and automated control systems. We also need someone with the capability to develop analysis tools of test and operation data generated in the ESS EPICS environment using the high-level programming or scripting tools available at ESS.
Expertise in SRF cavities operation or cryogenic equipment operation will be an asset.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English and we ideally need someone who can start as soon as possible!
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-52732 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact Paolo Pierini via paolo.pierini@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
