Summer Worker, Marketing Assistant
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Mölndal
2026-02-16
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Discover your potential with purpose
If you are interested in marketing, products, and digital content, and want to gain hands-on experience in a global MedTech company, Mölnlycke offers a great opportunity to start your career.
We are now looking for 2 Summer Workers - Marketing Assistant to support our Global Marketing team at the Gothenburg headquarters during the summer period.
Position: Summer Worker - Marketing Assistant
Location: Gothenburg HQ
Job type / duration: Summer job for approximately five weeks, flexible between mid-June and mid-August 2026
Application deadline: Please submit your application at earliest convenience but no later than 15th of March. We are reviewing applications continuously.
Your role
As a Summer Worker in Global Marketing, you will support the team to ensure that product administration and marketing activities continue smoothly over the summer months. You will work closely with marketing colleagues and contribute to ongoing projects and content-related tasks.
Key responsibilities
Administer the marketing content approval process
Update and maintain information on product pages on the web
Support gathering of competitive and market insights
Assist with product administration and related marketing tasks
Who you are
Currently studying a Bachelor's or Master's degree, preferably in Business, Marketing, Medical, or Engineering fields
Well organised with strong attention to detail
Have strong written and verbal communication skills and an interest in marketing
Communicate fluently in English, both written and spoken
Creative skills (e.g. visual design, photography, digital media, or communications) are a plus
What we offer
Hands-on experience in global marketing operations
Exposure to product and content administration in an international organisation
A collaborative and supportive team environment
A valuable learning opportunity within a global MedTech company
To gain a deeper understanding of who you are and your passion for the marketing field, please answer the following questions in your cover letter, which should be submitted alongside your resume:
• Why are you passionate about Marketing?
• How do you see this summer job fitting into your career objectives?
Our approach to Diversity & Inclusion
We're building a workplace where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued. We believe that a diverse mix of people (from different cultures, ages, geographies, and genders) makes us stronger. It brings fresh perspectives, drives better decisions, and helps us deliver solutions that reflect the world we serve. Inclusion isn't just a value, it's how we work, grow, and lead together.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mölnlycke Health Care AB
(org.nr 556547-5489), https://careers.molnlycke.com/
Entreprenörsstråket 21 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9744984