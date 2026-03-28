Summer worker - IT Infrastructure
European Spallation Source Eric / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2026-03-28
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The European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, at a stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
About the position
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker for the IT Infrastructure & Operations group in the IT division.
The IT Infrastructure & Operations group is responsible for managing and maintaining ESS data centres, private cloud infrastructure, servers and computing resources, storage and backup systems, network management, internet connectivity, wireless and mobile networks, identity and access management, and IT security.
As an IT Infrastructure summer worker, your main tasks will be to support the Network team with supervised Wi-Fi surveys across agreed ESS office, instrument and campus areas and to help collect, organise and review the resulting survey information.
You will also assist with updating documentation of network racks and associated infrastructure in office rooms, instrument areas, server rooms and communications rooms, as well as maintaining inventory records for reserve equipment, patch cables, fibre bundles, transceivers, switches, serial numbers and asset tags.
In addition, you will use NetBox, approved scripts and related documentation tools to record physical network infrastructure accurately, carry out quality checks on the collected information and report documentation gaps, stock discrepancies and other findings to the responsible mentor or line manager.
About you
A suitable background for this position would be:
• Enrolled at university in Computer Science, Engineering, Electronics, Telecommunications, Information Technology or a related field
• An interest in networking, IT infrastructure, hardware inventory management or technical documentation
• Familiarity with Linux, spreadsheets or databases, and exposure to NetBox or basic scripting would be beneficial
• Good written and oral communication skills in English
• Minimum age 18 years
We believe that you enjoy hands-on technical work and collaborating with a variety of people in an international environment. You are structured, attentive to detail and comfortable following safety and access rules while working on-site. We also value initiative, curiosity and a practical approach to solving problems and documenting what you find.
Duration and location
This is a summer work position of 2 months/8 weeks. Planned start date is June, 2026 or per agreement.
Your workplace is on-site at ESS in Lund, Sweden.
How to apply
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 2026-04-12.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
Contact persons
For further information regarding the position, please contact Recruiting Manager Remy Mudingay at remy.mudingay@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker at nerusha.naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9825538