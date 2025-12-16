Subject Matter Expert - Emissions
JobBusters AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2025-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role As a Subject Matter Expert - Emissions, you will play a key role in ensuring that vehicles meet global emission regulations and legal requirements. This is a senior assignment with both strategic and hands-on responsibility, where your expertise directly impacts product development and market approvals.
You will act as a legal requirement and homologation expert within the emissions area, supporting the organization throughout the development process - from regulatory interpretation to completed certifications. The role involves close collaboration with internal development teams, other SMEs, and external authorities and certification bodies.
Key responsibilities include: - Acting as a legal requirement and homologation expert within emissions - Preparing and managing applications, worst-case documentation and certification material - Planning, coordinating and supervising homologation and certification activities (Component, System, WVTA and national approvals) - Serving as the main contact towards authorities and external organizations - Monitoring regulatory updates and communicating changes internally - Collaborating with other SMEs and contributing to knowledge development within the team
The assignment includes travel.
Good to KnowScope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: On-site in Gothenburg Salary: According to agreement Start date: 2026-03-01 End date: 2026-08-31, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Solid experience (minimum 5 years) in homologation and certification within a global automotive OEM, including proven experience in writing applications to authorities.
Hands-on experience in EU emission certification, with at least two completed full certification projects and the ability to act as a mentor or trainer within the area.
Excellent knowledge of vehicle regulations and compliance requirements for both EU and US markets.
Excellent collaboration skills and fluent in English, both written and spoken.
You are persistent, confident in driving regulatory matters to completion and comfortable taking ownership in complex environments.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se 0737-138213 Jobbnummer
9647982