Studio Manager to H&M Studios

H&M Studios are responsible for producing all product-related content for HM.com globally, such as look books, still life images, and moving media. H&M is on a journey to become the leading destination for style, through creativity and culture, and shift from being perceived as a generic retailer, to become a credible fashion destination. On this change journey, H&M Studios has a huge part to play, and we, therefore, need to strengthen H&M Studios' mission, strategies, ways of working, and organization, to deliver on our desired state.
We are looking to appoint 4 Studio Manager positions to drive this exciting change journey together with the rest of the studio teams and other stakeholders across the business. In this role, you are responsible for the full strategy and operations in the Studio for one or several Business Units.
Your key responsibilities include:
Strategically lead your customer group in the Studio, with a clear responsibility and mandate for the entire customer group journey: strategy, budget, creative level, and the business/assets outcome.
Accountable for the total outcome for the customer group, i.e., delivering on-trend and context, with elevation in focus.
Drive commercial actions in the team based on selling and customer insights. Utilize tools and build competencies in the team for strong commercial follow-up and actions connected to casting, styling, fit, image selection, expression, returns, etc.
Staff responsible for key roles in the Studio team for the customer group.
The ideal candidate for this job has a strong visual eye in combination with a proven track record of leading and developing strong teams. We are looking for individuals who can lead teams that demand both creativity and commercial business sense. These persons have knowledge and a strong interest in staying up to date with the latest trends, customer behavior, and product/assortment. They're able to effectively use this knowledge to make informed business decisions and set strategies.
You will also need to have:
Understanding and experience from core business in fashion with a proven track record in leading teams in business operations.
Demonstrated strategic abilities combined with a commercial mindset and a customer-centric approach. High urgency for outcome and understanding of how to create customer and business value.
Experience in leading creative teams and a strong visual eye, understanding what actions are required to improve fashion credibility.
Strong abilities to drive business goals through strategy, and budget, as well as managing creative and practical output.
Experience and proven ability to manage stakeholder relationships and leading teams and business in change.
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm. If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send us your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 3rd of May. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
