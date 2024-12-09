Student worker - Årsredovisning.
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Lund Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Lund
2024-12-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented student to assist with administrative tasks during a short-term assignment. The assignment will last 2-3 weeks, approx. 50 hours in total and the work will be carried out on site at our head office in Lund. This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience with a global company, especially for students with a background in economics or related fields.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Entering numerical data into tables and running text in the inPublix system.
*
Verifying note and page references for accuracy.
*
Cross-checking and verifying numerical data in texts and tables.
*
Proofreading and ensuring consistency between English and Swedish documents.
*
Performing other general administrative tasks as needed.
About you:
You are meticulous, organized, and have a strong eye for detail. You thrive in a structured environment and can manage repetitive tasks with efficiency. You must be proficient in Swedish, as clear communication and accuracy in the local language are essential for this role. Strong Excel skills are a must, as you'll be working extensively with numerical data and tables.
At a minimum, you should have a high school diploma, but if you're currently studying economics at the university level, you'll be given preference since your background aligns well with the role's responsibilities.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this, we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
For more information, contact:
Anna Streipel, Head of Group Accounting, Consolidation & Taxes
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible and no later than December 16th, 2024. We don't accept applications sent directly via email. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "02be66fd457a9d2d". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
AlfaLaval Jobbnummer
9051265