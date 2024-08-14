Student Content Creator to Epishine
2024-08-14
Are you an ambitious student looking for a flexible part time job within marketing? Are you also a dynamic thinker who thrives on creativity in a fast-paced workplace? Finally, do you want to be a part of a growing company in the clean energy sector, and contribute to a more sustainable planet? Then the role as Student Content Creator at Epishine might be the perfect match!
About Epishine Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past. At Epishine, we foster a culture of collaboration, creativity and innovation where we encourage our employees to challenge the status quo and drive innovation.
Our company is now growing and we are looking for more driven talents who want to develop together with us.
to read more about Epishine and our vision.
The missionAs our Student Content Creator, you will be a part of our Commercial team and support in the visual aspects of our brand as well as copy for our sales colleagues and our external channels. Together with our brilliant Content Creator Lina, you will work to strengthen Epishine's brand recognition through well-crafted content that you create and publish. Some examples of what the role includes are:
Design graphics for our organic and paid channels, aligned with our corporate branding
Support in the coordination of our content calendar
Support in the planning of international trade shows
We estimate needing your assistance for about 5-20 hours per week, with some presence required at our Linköping office, though remote work options are also available. We are confident that we will work out a solution that works for everyone!
Who are we looking for? We are looking for a student who loves creatingtargeted messages for different stakeholders. We believe that you are eager to learn more within the field of marketing and content creation, both regarding written communication as well as with graphic design. You have experience working with Adobe Creative Cloud. It is beneficial if you are on the path towards a degree in graphic design, communication or similar, however not a must.
You have a technical interest which will help you communicate the value of Epishine and our product. You have good English skills as all our communication is conducted in English, and you will be working with colleagues and customers from all over the world.
Lastly, we believe you have the confidence and initiative to work on projects independently and see them through with a structured and responsible approach. Your open and creative mindset will help you build and communicate Epishine's brand in an innovative and successful way.
What do we offer? At Epishine, we offer the chance to be part of an exciting journey and the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable planet. As a quickly growing scale-up, there will be opportunities for development, and you will have brilliant colleagues to collaborate with and learn from. Additionally, we offer a friendly company culture where collaboration, innovation and sustainability are at our core.
Application procedure Does this role sound exciting? We work with ongoing selection, so send in your application today. The start date is mutually agreed, but we would love for you to join us as soon as possible.
If you have any queries about this recruitment, please contact our HR- andrecruitment partner Emma Bjurling
