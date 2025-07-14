Student Care Coordinator
2025-07-14
About this vacancy
Student Care Coordinator 4-6
At Internationella Engelska Skolan Årsta (IESÅ) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos driven by committed and visible leaders. This creates a safe environment where teachers can teach and students can learn. IESÅ has a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. The school has grades 4-9 and follows the Swedish curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English.
We are now looking for a Student Care Coordinator for grades 4-6 at 100% for a fixed-term position of 1 year.
About the role
As Student Care Coordinator 4-6, you will support the Assistant Principal in ensuring a calm and safe learning environment for our students in grades 4-6. You are responsible for investigations into abusive treatment and you lead meetings with guardians and follow-up conversations with students.
You work actively to strengthen students' study motivation. You collaborate with mentors and subject teachers to achieve common goals with the student in focus.
You are part of the school's student care team and collaborate with the school's various subject departments and year teams, as well as with external authorities when necessary to ensure that the school achieves our high goals of safe and calm. You are a visible and proactive team player who wholeheartedly believes that safety in the school and classroom is a prerequisite for learning and well-being in school.
Competence and experience:
• You share the values of the Internationella Engelska Skolan and you are a role model for those around you.
• You are a qualified teacher (or equivalent) with several years of experience in teaching and student health work.
• You have experience of working with students with NPF and students with special needs in school.
• You have good knowledge of the Education Act and other governing documents.
• You have experience in organizing and implementing plans when working with support and consequence ladders.
• You have experience in investigating incidents, and following up with legal documentation, as well as solution-focused action plans.
• You communicate well in writing and speaking in both English and Swedish
• You are a good listener and relationship builder with parents, students and staff.
• You are structured and organized, as well as a driven and responsible team player.
• You are calm and constructive in difficult or stressful situations.
Requirements for this position:
• Several years of experience working with children and young people in a school environment
• Very good ability to collaborate
• Experience working in student care
• Extract from the Police Register
Desirable qualities and competencies:
• Experience and/or education in social pedagogy, psychology or social work
• Teaching degree with Swedish teaching license
• Prorenata experience
Application
Apply by sending your CV and cover letter via IES Careers. We do not accept applications via email.
Any questions about the position can be directed to the Principal linus.gellerstedt.arsta@engelska.se
. Please ensure that the email is marked with the subject line 'Application for Student Care Coordinator'.
Interviews will be conducted continuously during the application period, and the position may be filled before the application period ends.
About the position:
• Salary: Fixed monthly salary
• 100% fixed-term employment for 1 year
• Application deadline is August 10.
• Start date is August 6 or as per agreement.
• The selection process and interviews are conducted continuously.
About IES
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
