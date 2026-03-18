Student Assistant in 3D Graphics
Friday Väst AB / Grafiska jobb / Svedala Visa alla grafiska jobb i Svedala
2026-03-18
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Trelleborg
, Skurup
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, Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
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Are you a creative student with an interest in technology, animation, and visual learning? Do you want to turn complex technical drawings into engaging and interactive training materials? Then this could be the perfect part-time job for you. We look forward to your application!
JOB DESCRIPTION:
You will be part of the Learning & Development department, which currently consists of four team members. They are responsible for developing, planning, and distributing materials, including e-learning content. This material is used globally by professionals such as assemblers, service technicians, operators, and engineers who work hands-on with machinery in the mining industry.
Currently, parts of the training material production are outsourced. However, as the company continues to grow, there is a desire to build more in-house expertise, starting with the recruitment of a student. You will receive strong support from both the team and your manager, while also having significant responsibility for the graphical and technical execution. The role is creative, technical, and varied, with great opportunities to influence the final outcome.
Responsibilities:
Develop visual training materials for e-learning based on engineering drawings from R&D
Create 2D and 3D graphics, animations, and instructional videos that explain how machines and processes work
Work with cross-sectional images, hotspots, and interactive elements
Visualize technical functions using lighting, camera angles, and clear, pedagogical visual communication
Collaborate closely with the Learning & Development team on content, structure, and instructional design
IDEAL CANDIDATE: You are currently pursuing a post-secondary degree in a relevant field, with at least one year remaining in your studies.
You have experience and knowledge of working with 3D graphics
Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite
You are able to work approximately 8 hours per week
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, as both languages are used in the role
It is considered a merit if you have:
Experience in 3D modeling and animation
An interest in technology, industry, and e-learning
To thrive in this role, we believe you are a curious, responsible, and creative person with an eye for detail. You have a strong sense of visual storytelling and can highlight and explain technical functions in a clear and engaging way. Furthermore, you are self-driven, proactive, and enjoy turning ideas into finished material, while also collaborating effectively with others.
EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment meaning you will initially be employed by Friday.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Employment type: Part-time, approximately 8 hours per week during the academic term
Start date: asap
Location: Svedala
Salary: Market-based hourly wage
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as apply continuous selection of candidates and the position may be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Ersättning
Timlön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326) Arbetsplats
Friday Jobbnummer
9805874