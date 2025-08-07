Student Assistant
2025-08-07
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå* opened in 2019 and offers outstanding bilingual education to around 500 students between grades F-9, and fulfilling career opportunities for around 80 employees. Soon after, during the spring of 2021, we opened an International School in the same building. Although sharing the same values and staff, this International School follows the Cambridge Assessment International Education's curriculum and is completely taught in English, for children within the ages of 5-16.
Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. We have both teachers and students from all corners of the world. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results. For us, collaboration is key. IES Skellefteå is a bilingual school where we work together, staff and students, in an international environment.
At IES Skellefteå we are a team that pulls in the same direction. To enjoy working with us, you should share our belief in the importance of clear values, collegial learning and common routines and approaches.
Job description
As a student assistant, you work to provide support to one student in and outside the classroom. The student needs support in both learning and social development. You support lessons and breaks, as well as after school. It is important that you contribute to creating a safe environment and that you cooperate with other staff and parents, if necessary. We are looking for someone
• with experience working in a school
• with experience working with people with neuropsychiatric disabilities (meritable, but not mandatory)
• with good cooperation skills
• with good knowledge English (knowledge of Swedish is meritable)
• who is flexible, confident and positive
• who is self-motivated and responsible
Great emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
Applications are only accepted via the IES Careers database. The position is fixed-term 40 hours/week, starting on 15//09/2025 until 31/12/2025 with the possibility for extension until the end of the school year. The position may be filled before the deadline for applications.
• For more information about our school, please see https://engelska.se/our-schools/skelleftea/ Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://skelleftea.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå Kontakt
Joana Garcia recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se 0910-142 39 Jobbnummer
9449091