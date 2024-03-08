Structural & Architectural Construction Lead BoP
2024-03-08
Join Our Team: Structural & Architectural Construction Lead BoP at H2GS's Green Steel Project in Boden!
StudentConsulting is seeking a talented Structural & Architectural Construction Lead BoP (Balance of Plant) to join our team and contribute to the exciting Green Steel project in Boden on behalf of H2GS. As the Structural & Architectural Construction Lead BoP, you will play a crucial role in overseeing and managing structural and architectural aspects of the project.
Deliverables:
The deliverables for this position encompass ensuring an incident and injury-free project, maintaining high standards of quality execution and delivery that align with all codes and specifications. Additionally, responsibilities include providing a weekly written report to the CM Lead detailing the project's status versus the plan, addressing red flags, and proposing mitigation plans. Other key aspects involve conducting project risk analysis and control, ensuring timely handover, cold commissioning, and hot commissioning of each system installation. Moreover, managing cost and change control to ensure the project is delivered within budget, overseeing compliance and adherence regarding legal matters related to construction and commissioning activity, and facilitating clear, concise ongoing communication and coordination between all stakeholders.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage structural and architectural construction activities associated with the delivery of BoP.
• Coordinate and supervise construction teams, ensuring adherence to project schedules, codes, and specifications.
• Oversee the implementation of structural and architectural designs, ensuring compliance with engineering standards.
• Facilitate communication and coordination between various stakeholders, including OEM, suppliers, H2 engineering, EPCM, and trade partners.
• Manage material procurement, logistics, and installation to minimize errors and ensure timely delivery.
• Monitor construction standards, attend inspections, and ensure compliance with quality requirements.
• Collaborate with QA/QC and commissioning (Cx) agents to ensure successful handover.
Requirements:
Candidates for the role should ideally have previous experience in structural and architectural construction management, particularly in industrial projects. A Bachelor's degree in civil engineering, architecture, or a related field is required. Demonstrated leadership skills are essential, including the ability to effectively manage and motivate construction teams. Additionally, candidates should possess a strong understanding of structural and architectural design principles and construction techniques. Excellent communication and coordination skills are crucial for facilitating effective collaboration among stakeholders. The ability to adapt to changing project requirements and prioritize tasks accordingly is also important for success in this role.
