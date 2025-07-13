Structural Engineer - Gothenburg
2025-07-13
Join SeaTwirl - Pioneering the Future of Floating Offshore Wind.
At SeaTwirl, we are revolutionizing floating offshore wind with our unique vertical-axis wind turbine technology - and we want you to be part of our journey.
About the Role
This role is a fixed-term opportunity, ideal for those who enjoy project-based work with clear goals and timelines. As a Structural Engineer, you will conduct structural evaluations of everything from the large SPAR to smaller components to ensure the safety and reliability of the floating wind turbine system. Your focus will include SPAR, towers, generator housing and components to mechanical drive train with an aim to refine designs and optimize performance for offshore environments.
As a member of our team, you will collaborate closely with your colleagues to deliver our unique product and help create a better future. You will play a key role in developing the next generation of floating wind turbines, ensuring structural integrity and optimizing critical components.
Your responsibilities will include
Structural verification using FEM, hand calculations, and in-house tools
Design assessments of steel and composite structures
Fatigue and buckling analysis
Verifying structural components such as stringers, watertight bulkheads, stiffener-reinforced plates, and bolted connections
Scripting engineering tasks in Python
Preparing technical reports in English
Collaborating closely with designers and classification societies
Eric Lorentzon, Head of Foundation and Mooring.
"SeaTwirl's future looks promising. We have a new turbine with two-blades that allows installation with smaller ships and cranes, which has been well received. SeaTwirl's "Verti-Go" project has also been selected by Horizon Europe as the successful applicant to start grant preparation for a 15 million Euro funding call, which entails a full scale demonstration of a 2MW SeaTwirl turbine, including the complete project development of design, fabrication, installation and operation. "
What We're Looking for
You have a strong interest in this field and excel with modern modeling and dimensioning tools. Joining us requires analytical skills, task management, and balancing goals with details. Your commitment, resilience, and ability to work independently and collaboratively are essential.
Confident in your skills, you aim to foster an inclusive and motivating work environment. We seek organized, self-driven individuals who thrive in teamwork, enhance design perspectives, communicate effectively, and take proactive problem-solving approaches.
Experience from structural engineering experience in offshore, marine, wind, or other relevant industries
A degree in structural engineering or related field
Skilled in structural verification, fatigue analysis, and buckling assessments
Proficiency in FEM tools such as ANSYS, scripting in Python, and familiarity with industry standards (ABS, DNVGL, IEC)
Experience with classification societies and structural verification of stiffened plates under hydrostatic pressure is highly valued
Proficient in English communication, both written and verbal
Why Join SeaTwirl?
Work on cutting-edge technology with global impact
Be part of a game-changing EU project in a rapidly growing sector
Join an innovative, supportive, and international team
Enjoy a flexible work environment with opportunities for personal and professional growth
Ready to pioneer the future of offshore wind with us? Apply today and be part of the SeaTwirl journey.
Our Values
We are passionate about sustainability and solving the climate challenge.
We are creative, open minded and solution-oriented.
We are collaborative, inclusive, and we care about each other.
We are technical yet commercial, and we understand the importance of pace and agility in a fast-moving industry.
We recognize and strive for equality and diversity.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Josefine Petersson, 0702-501429, and Malou Magnusson, 0707-588745, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About SeaTwirl
SeaTwirl AB is a Swedish energy-tech company within offshore wind power with the purpose to enable floating offshore wind - wherever it is needed. SeaTwirl's unique floating vertical-axis wind turbine has a low center of gravity, a slim substructure, and a generator house accessible at the sea surface enabling small, cost efficient, and locally available vessels to maintain it. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016. Read more at: https://seatwirl.com Så ansöker du
