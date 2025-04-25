Strategy & Transformation Project Coordinator
Global Electrolux Talent Program (GET)
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. The program offers hands-on, international experience in a multicultural environment, with the goal of securing long-term employment within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Technology, Digital & Sustainability (TDS) Organization
The Strategy & Transformation team within the Technology, Digital & Sustainability organization (TDS) is looking for a structured, outgoing and objective-oriented generalist to join as a Strategy & Transformation Project Coordinator. You will be part of the team that drives and coordinates key strategic transformation initiatives for and beyond TDS. As a Strategy & Transformation Project Coordinator, you will partner with senior unit heads and team leads to drive change.
Key Job Responsibilities
Act as a central point of coordination across countries and functions, ensuring follow-up on priorities and decisions for the Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer (CTSO) and her leadership team.
Support the preparation of executive materials for senior leadership meetings, ensuring clear and impactful communication.
Establish and maintain strong collaboration with key internal stakeholders, facilitating effective meetings and discussions.
Identify and implement best practices from internal and external sources to enhance governance of the company's technology, digital, and sustainability agenda.
Contribute to transformation projects, including strategic analyses and workshop creations.
Work in a dynamic and inspiring environment alongside ambitious colleagues at the company's headquarters in Stockholm.
Job Profile:
We're looking for a structured and proactive coordinator with at least 2 years of experience in project or transformation-related roles. You communicate clearly, work well with diverse stakeholders, and thrive in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment. With a strong academic background and an analytical mindset, you're someone who takes initiative and enjoys driving change. International experience or leadership in extracurriculars is a plus.
What You'll Gain from the Program:
• Experience working at our Global HQ in a multicultural, international environment.
• Exposure to high-impact strategic projects and senior leadership, building a strong foundation for a future career in strategy, transformation, or leadership roles.
• Gross salary of 28,500 SEK for the first 12 months, and 30,400 SEK for the 13th and 14th months, along with vacation days and other company benefits.
• Company-provided mobile phone and laptop.
• Visa costs, visa process, and relocation support: local registration processes.
• Support in securing a permanent role within the Electrolux Group toward the end of the program.
