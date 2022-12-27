Strategy Advisor - Financial Expert to Vattenfall BA WInd
2022-12-27
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you interested in a job where you can positively influence the success of a growing organisation dedicated to renewable energy? Are you motivated by optimizing value pools, building networks and creating the way forward? You might be our next Strategy Advisor.
Vattenfall's Business Area Wind is responsible for the development, construction and operation of Vattenfall's onshore and offshore wind farms as well as large-scale solar PV and batteries. Leveraging Vattenfall's setup as an integrated utility, BA Wind proactively connects - in cooperation with other Business Areas - the supply of green electricity with customers and partners, and through that supports and accelerates their own decarbonisation journey.
The Strategy department within Strategy & Business Innovation is responsible for shaping the overall strategic direction of Business Area Wind, proactively advising on relevant strategic topics to support decision makers - such as the BA Wind management team - in steering towards the BA Wind purpose. Amongst other things, we identify business and market trends and derive strategic consequences and required actions for BA Wind to advance our business models and market positioning. We now search for an experienced financial expert, complementing our team.
Main tasks & responsibilities as our Strategy Advisor:
Shape the overall strategic direction for Business Area Wind in a growing, highly competitive and fast moving business environment; not only together with your strategy colleagues and counterparts in the Business Units, but also in the context of a changing energy system that requires us to look beyond the single renewable asset towards end-to-end solutions
Initiate, scope and lead complex projects as required to support Business Area Wind's strategic objectives, which requires conceptual problem solving, a pragmatic hands-on mentality and good stakeholder management
Feed your financial knowledge into our renewable strategy:
Evaluation of financial developments in the energy industry and identification of strategic implications for BA Wind
Qualitative and quantitative market analysis as input for recommendations on Vattenfall's prioritized position in emerging markets and dynamic value chains
Quantification of competitive advantage, portfolio benefits and portfolio risks
Summarise your findings in precise reports and decision proposals for higher management
Complement our projects with your financial expertise:
Review and optimize business models together with the BA Wind Controlling and Valuation Teams
Analyse and optimize customer lifetime value for our industry decarbonisation partnerships and create business cases for partnership projects together with our Valuation Team
Align and integrate business case calculations cross BA (esp. with BA Markets)
Close cooperation with BA Wind's controlling and valuation departments as well as relevant stakeholders in Group Finance (Corporate Finance, Risk Management, Industrial Relations, M&A) and BA Markets.
Effectively communicate the Business Area's strategic objectives to different stakeholders, such as senior management, to drive our business forward
Qualifications
Our ideal candidate will have the following skill and experience:
University degree in Business Administration, Finance or similar
3 - 5 years working experience in commercial roles with focus on identification of value drivers and translating value drivers in investment strategies preferably for renewable energies
Experience in designing and managing projects, quantitative analysis, business case modelling and optimization
Proven skills in dealing with highly complex strategic issues, problems and challenges - always seeing the big picture and daring to challenge
Self-driven and pragmatic personality, performance oriented with ability to prioritize
Entrepreneurial character with the ambition to bring business opportunities to life and realize the best deal for Vattenfall
Cooperative with strong team building and interpersonal skills
Strong communicator with excellent command of English, both verbally and written
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable, efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background.
Location: Stockholm or Amsterdam, willingness to travel.
Additional Information
What we offer
Working at Vattenfall means more than 'just' having an interesting job in a result-orientated culture. Here you will be part of a challenging, complex and international work environment. We offer our employees competitive remuneration, training opportunities and personal development.
More Information
Please send us your application along with a cover letter in English by 13th of January 2023. For information about the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter Teri-Anne Brink teri-anne.brink@vattenfall.com
In Sweden, the trade union representatives are: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Rebecka Hedsell (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Vattenfall is a critical part of Sweden's infrastructure and as such subject to a number of specific rules and regulations, in example security protection, nuclear non-proliferation and export controls. For these reasons there is an approval process prior to employment for a large number of positions. In addition, if candidates have applied for positions which will give them access to sensitive information or secured premises they must undergo a security vetting process in accordance with the Swedish Security Protection Act.
