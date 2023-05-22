Strategic Purchaser for Logistic Services & Currier Express
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you want to work in a dynamic and international business environment? We are now looking for a Strategic Purchaser (or Sourcing Manager, as we call it at Scania) with responsibility for Logistic Services & Currier Express
If you possess the skills to create long-term commercial strategies, deliver on your short-term targets, and are an experienced business professional, then joining our Logistics Purchasing team might be something for you. We are now looking for a Strategic Purchaser, or what we in Scania call a Sourcing Manager, to join the team of Purchasing Logistics being responsible for Logistic Services & Currier Express. This is a great opportunity to get the chance to work in a dynamic and international business environment with awesome colleagues.
Purchasing Logistics consists of 12 team members. We are a diverse team with a broad cultural and professional background as well as a good gender balance.
At Logistics Purchasing we are commercially responsible for all flows going in and out from Scania's industrial and aftersales operations. Regardless of modality, we take pride in delivering competitive and strategically comprehensive solutions, with a high focus on Technology, Quality, Delivery, Cost, and Sustainability. The position offers a global environment and your social network will include a variety of people from different cultures.
Your Tasks
As Sourcing Manager within Logistic Services & Currier Express, you will be commercially responsible for a large part of Scania's external packaging handling centers, third-party warehousing systems, and Currier Express. You will be responsible to establish and coordinate the sourcing strategies for Scania in close cooperation with other brands within the TRATON Group Purchasing. Since Scania is growing our global footprint, the logistic network will increase in complexity generating an arena for you to be creative in.
Within your area of responsibility, you will:
• create the tender strategy and negotiate terms and conditions to fulfill them
• balance decisions to optimize Technology, Quality, Delivery, Cost, and Sustainability
• maintain and develop Scania's supplier base
• identify potential synergies together with other TRATON brands and execute common sourcing
• actively contribute to the overall performance and further development of the team.
You will be the main point of contact for internal and external activities in regard to several key suppliers, taking care of day-to-day business like tenders, contract management, and supplier development.
Your Profile
We believe that you are passionate about doing business, have a strong commitment, and work well in a collaborative environment with a high degree of diversity. You are professional and creative, see the bigger picture, and strive to find win-win solutions for challenges that you run into.
You evaluate risks/ opportunities in legal frameworks to set negotiation tactics with ease in a variety of commercial situations. You consider and balance short-term and long-term targets while doing so.
We think the position requires a few years of professional experience in commercial roles, project management, or similar. Having worked with procurement, logistics, or within the automotive industry is seen as an advantage. We mainly use English as business language, hence being fluent in both written and spoken is mandatory. You should be prepared to occasionally travel.
About me
I have worked as a leader and manager at Scania for the last 15 years. My journey consists of manager assignments in Sweden, Asia, and central Europe, and I consider myself to have broad experience leading people with different cultural and professional backgrounds. I have a strong belief in people and their skills, and my leadership is characterized by transparency, diversity, and inclusion. In return, I expect a positive approach to challenges as well as engagement and involvement from my team members to ensure that we achieve our objectives and further develop our team.
If this job description matches your profile, we look forward to your application.
Application
Apply no later than 2023-06-12. Your application should include a cover letter and CV.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
