Strategic Project Buyer
2025-07-17
NYAB is expanding rapidly in utility-scale solar and battery storage. We're now looking for the right individual to help secure the critical technologies and supplier partnerships that will enable our most ambitious renewable energy projects.
NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with decades of experience in complex and challenging projects. We facilitate the green transition in the Nordics by providing engineering, construction, and maintenance services to public and private sector clients within renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.
NYAB is scaling with individuals driven by entrepreneurship, curiosity, and knowledge. With exciting new projects in our energy segment, we need to expand to meet our growing market share. We are now looking for an individual who wants to join us on our venture to make NYAB one of the leading EPC providers for solar parks and energy storage projects in Sweden. The Strategic Project Buyer role is ideal for you if you're passionate about end-to-end sourcing and procurementto deliver the best-in-class CAPEX agreement, as part of a dedicated organization striving to deliver market-leading results.
Why should you work at NYAB?
At NYAB, everyone is empowered to be themselves. Embracing differences and creating opportunities for individual and collective development fosters a culture of high performance. The diversity of people, with different characteristics and skills, combined with high ambitions, creates an environment where individuals thrive, develop, and perform.
Through our strong entrepreneurial spirit, NYAB has achieved a supportive community with a strong team spirit where we dare to be bold and forward-thinking to discover new paths and opportunities for growth. At NYAB, you won't work alone, you'll work together towards a common goal, with opportunities for development and internal career paths. We make the most of each employee's skills and drive in an environment where each individual is at the center, with the ability to make an impact in every role, offering empowerment within your responsibilities.
What will you do with us at NYAB as a Strategic Project Buyer?
As a Strategic Project Buyer, you will operate at the intersection of long-term sourcing strategy and project execution. You'll be responsible for identifying and developing new supplier relationships, technologies, and commercial opportunities, while also ensuring the seamless delivery of all procurement activities within specific utility-scale renewable energy projects.
Your scope includes the procurement of core components - including, but not limited to, modules, inverters, mounting systems, sub-contractors, transformers, and batteries - with a focus on delivering solutions that are cost-effective, timely, and technically robust to support the successful realization of our large-scale solar and BESS projects.
Key Responsibilities: End-to-End Sourcing Leadership Take full responsibility for the procurement lifecycle- from early tendering through contract execution - ensuring sourcing outcomes align with project goals, timelines, and budgets.
Strategic and Commercial Negotiations Lead high-level negotiations with suppliers to secure favorable commercial terms and risk positions, while actively identifying new sourcing opportunities that strengthen NYAB's long-term competitiveness.
Supplier and Stakeholder Engagement Act as a central interface between NYAB and key suppliers. Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders - across technical, legal, and commercial teams - to enable swift and effective decision-making.
Technology and Solution Development Continuously scan the market for new technologies, suppliers, and system solutions to enhance NYAB's renewable energy offering and supply chain resilience.
This role involves international travel to meet with suppliers and partners, as well as occasional visits to project sites across Sweden and beyond.
Is this you?
To succeed in this role, you should have a master's degree in engineering, preferably in electrical, mechanical, or energy systems, along with at least three years of hands-on experience in large-scale procurement projects, ideally within EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) environments with complex technical scopes.
You are comfortable working closely with suppliers and skilled at building long-term, trust-based relationships. With a high level of cost awareness and the ability to manage both time and budget constraints, you ensure procurement activities support overall project success. Your verbal and written communication skills are strong in both Swedish and English, enabling you to work effectively with international contractors and suppliers.
In addition, we are looking for someone who:
Has a sharp commercial mindset, capable of managing competing priorities and creating value under pressure.
Is a confident negotiator, adept at identifying value drivers and securing favorable commercial and contractual outcomes-even in challenging market conditions.
Has experience in construction, electrical systems, or the energy sector-while not mandatory, this is highly meriting and accelerates onboarding.
At NYAB, we place great emphasis on personal qualities and cultural alignment. We value individuals who are entrepreneurial, proactive, and results-driven. You approach challenges with a solution-oriented mindset and maintain professionalism in supplier interactions and negotiations. At the same time, you are empathetic, dependable, and take full responsibility for your commitments.
Application
Apply to us with your CV or LinkedIn profile now!
Recruitment is ongoing, and we will get back to you once we have reviewed your application.
We strive to be an attractive employer and provide equal opportunities for everyone to apply for our positions.
Start:As per agreement
Employment type:Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Hägersten
