Strategic Marketing Manager (gn) Dach

Motatos is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Motatos, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
Are you a marketing visionary ready to lead our DACH marketing efforts? We're now seeking a Strategic Marketing Manager to drive growth and profitability by mastering local market dynamics. If you're a data-driven strategist who builds strong relationships and executes impactful campaigns, let's talk!
In this role, you'll be instrumental in shaping our brand's presence and success by bridging global objectives with local market nuances. You'll work cross-functionally to ensure our products and services resonate with consumers, drive new customer acquisition and foster customer loyalty to achieve significant business outcomes.This role reports to Global Director of Marketing.
What you'll do as a Strategic Marketing Manager:
Strategy Development:
Develop tailored marketing strategies that align with company goals while optimizing for local market dynamics.
Ensure our brand positioning resonates with local audiences, considering cultural and societal preferences.
Allocate resources and marketing budgets effectively for maximizing Brand Metrics, acquiring new customers and improving KPIs such as CAC & ROI
Market & Customer Insights:
Become our local market expert by analyzing consumer behavior, market conditions, and competitor activities.
Collect and act on customer feedback and surveys to continuously improve marketing strategies and product offerings.
Identify unmet needs and growth opportunities unique to the local landscape.
Interpret quantitative and qualitative data to inform and refine marketing strategies.
Campaign Execution:
Set the local Marketing Plan for the year .
Plan and own budgets for Brand marketing campaigns.
Plan and execute engaging online and offline marketing campaigns together with Media agency and Global in-house team
Build strong relationships with media, community organizations and local influencers to amplify marketing and PR efforts.
Organize or sponsor events that build brand awareness and foster engagement within the local market.
Cross-Functional Collaboration:
Be the point of contact for Media and PR agencies.
Collaborate closely with global marketing and creative teams to adapt global campaigns for local relevance.
Partner with merchandise teams, to align marketing initiatives with sales objectives and implement consistent messaging across all touchpoints.
Performance Monitoring & Evaluation:
Set goals and track KPIs to assess the success of marketing initiatives.
Refine and adjust strategies based on performance data and evolving market conditions.
Own and report on data such as brand tracking, marketing mix modelling and brand campaign data.
Provide regular updates and reports to senior management on the effectiveness of local marketing efforts.
To be successful in this role, we believe you need:
A Bachelor's degree in Marketing or equivalent.
Proficiency in English and German.
3-4 years of marketing experience, ideally from an e-commerce, agency, or startup environment in Germany, with a strong background in strategic planning and execution.
Results-oriented commercial mindset, with a clear understanding of metrics like CAC, retention, and ROI - and proven track-record to use them to guide decision-making and achieve marketing goals.
Experience working with tools like Google Analytics, MMM, or brand lift studies is a plus.
A strong mix of creativity and analytical thinking - you can balance data-driven insights with bold ideas for developing innovative campaigns that resonate emotionally and locally.
An excellent communicator and collaborator, able to work effectively with diverse teams.
A local-first, consumer-centric approach: You understand the DACH market deeply, including cultural preferences, media behaviors, and regulatory nuances - and know how to localize global strategies without losing sight of the brand's voice and purpose.
The Motatos way
We're not only a different kind of food store, with a burning passion for saving already-produced stuff. Above all else, we're a company filled with unlike-minded people who constantly turn our food-saving dreams into reality and are the creators of a remarkable company culture (humble hint: ours). The Motatos way is all about being human, caring for each other, disrupting to challenge the status quo, and taking action to make things happen because, at the end of the day, food doesn't save itself.
What we offer:
An opportunity to be part of a journey that makes a real difference for the food system at large but not the least in the everyday lives of our customers
A challenging and rare opportunity to play a key role in this growth journey, challenging the status quo in the food retail business
You will get a good combination of freedom, responsibility, and variety
Opportunity to work remotely part of the time
